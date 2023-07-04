While some of the challenges facing Highlands County may seem unique to us, a closer examination reveals that we are part of nationwide trends. This suggests that we don’t need to reinvent the wheel to find solutions.

The following bold solutions may seem barely believable based on logical or normal thinking, but digging our hole deeper is not working. Here is a quick summary: (1) Our mall is sick. (2) The Wall Street Journal reports that golf courses are in trouble. (3) Finding sites for affordable housing is a major problem. (4) Solar is the future, and we need more cheap sites for solar panels. (5) Firearms now exceed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury-related death for people ages 1 to 24.

