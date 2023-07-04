While some of the challenges facing Highlands County may seem unique to us, a closer examination reveals that we are part of nationwide trends. This suggests that we don’t need to reinvent the wheel to find solutions.
The following bold solutions may seem barely believable based on logical or normal thinking, but digging our hole deeper is not working. Here is a quick summary: (1) Our mall is sick. (2) The Wall Street Journal reports that golf courses are in trouble. (3) Finding sites for affordable housing is a major problem. (4) Solar is the future, and we need more cheap sites for solar panels. (5) Firearms now exceed motor vehicle crashes as the leading cause of injury-related death for people ages 1 to 24.
My first suggestion is about malls and affordable housing. We need to follow the example of other communities with dying malls that have been given a new lease on life with housing.
At the Alderwood Mall in Lynnwood, a suburb of Seattle, developers are turning part of their dying mall into a 300-unit apartment complex. Commercial tenants will still take up 90,000 square feet of retail, but when Alderwood reopens, the apartment complex will be the new anchor.
Converting malls could also be an answer to homelessness. In Providence, Rhode Island, the Arcade Providence mall claims to be America’s first shopping mall. Now, some of those shops have been transformed into 48 tiny apartments.
My second suggestion is to help Highlands County reduce the size of our carbon footprint. Each time I drive by the acres of solar panels on [U.S.] 27, just north of Lake Placid, I feel an urge to find out who is responsible and give them a big pat on the back.
The cost of solar panels is dropping, but the cost of land is increasing. I recall a Home Depot store in the DC area where most of the parking lot had overhead shelters to make walking from your car to the store more comfortable. Each time I walk from my car to a big box store in Sebring, I think of two things: If the store had shade shelters, I would not be in trouble with my dermatologist, who said I have had all the sun I can endure for the rest of my life; if parking lots had these sun shelters, they could also be used for solar panels and to pay for the construction. Will big box stores buy in? We won’t know until someone asks.
Another idea from small communities is an interesting sword-to-plowshares program. About five years ago, our sheriff promoted a successful gun buy-back event. The goal was not to cleanse our community of all firearms. Instead, the focus was on gun accidents, removing guns from suicidal family members or preventing school children from putting an unsecured gun in their backpack and shooting a teacher. This complements red flag laws.
A new approach in some communities like ours is to save lives and make a statement about loving families more than guns. Unwanted guns are collected, and the guns are cut into sections that can be converted into garden tools. Church parking lots are often used. People can donate guns or sell them for a small payment. In the parking lot, they can watch their guns being dismantled and even take a turn pounding the metal parts into shapes for tools.
Are these ideas nothing more than an out-of-control fantasy? Perhaps, but our county has been here before. I expect that when someone suggested that we convert an outdated airport to a world-class raceway, the word “fantasy” was used.
James Upchurch is a Sebring resident.