Do you ever just stop and look at the people around you? Do you ever wonder about their lives and about what hardships they face? Even our closest family members and friends sometimes go unnoticed in their struggles, especially when all they do is try and put on a brave face, deal with things internally, or simply feel too embarrassed to ask for help. When was the last time you asked someone, with true care in your voice, how are you doing? Are you OK? Is there anything I can help you with? Not everyone has a person in their lives who cares to ask.

Most of us, when we are faced with some sort of hardship, trauma or difficulty, put that brave face on, deal with it internally, or are too embarrassed to ask for help. It is one of those things we learn from childhood, like when someone says, “suck it up,” “get over it,” or “if you cry, I will give you something to really cry about.” I actually heard that last phrase at a restaurant not long ago. A father said that to his son because he did not want, or maybe he just couldn’t, finish the food on his plate. That child was probably about 7 years old.

