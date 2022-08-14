Do you ever just stop and look at the people around you? Do you ever wonder about their lives and about what hardships they face? Even our closest family members and friends sometimes go unnoticed in their struggles, especially when all they do is try and put on a brave face, deal with things internally, or simply feel too embarrassed to ask for help. When was the last time you asked someone, with true care in your voice, how are you doing? Are you OK? Is there anything I can help you with? Not everyone has a person in their lives who cares to ask.
Most of us, when we are faced with some sort of hardship, trauma or difficulty, put that brave face on, deal with it internally, or are too embarrassed to ask for help. It is one of those things we learn from childhood, like when someone says, “suck it up,” “get over it,” or “if you cry, I will give you something to really cry about.” I actually heard that last phrase at a restaurant not long ago. A father said that to his son because he did not want, or maybe he just couldn’t, finish the food on his plate. That child was probably about 7 years old.
I remember being a kid crying at the dinner table. I always had to finish the food on my plate, even if I had not put it there. Even kids can struggle with things in their lives that we don’t know about or recognize, things that affect their emotions and behaviors. Tears should, however, never be a sign of weakness, and certainly not be punished. Ask instead what is the reason for the person experiencing an emotional reaction? We are, after all, human; we all have feelings and emotions and a need to express them. Suppressing emotions can have both health and mental health consequences on our lives.
No one seemed to know why the kid at that table was having a difficult time, and no one asked him. No one asked how they could help him feel better. No one listened.
If we don’t ask, we won’t know, and if we don’t know, how can we help?
What about the people around you? Anyone you need to check in with and ask how they are doing? Your own child maybe? What about the people beyond your closest family and friends. What about your child’s teacher? Your pastor? Your neighbor? There are people all around us facing challenges, people we don’t interact with beyond a normal greeting, beyond the occasional “chit-chat” or strict business talk. So, why not take that extra time this week to connect a little extra with people, and take part in one of the goals with Hope for Highlands of building a more compassionate society. Stop and take a look at the people around you, and ask, with sincere care in your voice, how they are doing? Ask them if there is anything you can help them with?
Also, please plan to stop by the Circle Theatre on Aug. 31 between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn more about Hope for Highlands at our yearly community outreach event. In combination with the Highlands County Provider Symposium, we will have five amazing speakers that will share trauma-related topics with us all.
Anna M. Richard is the director of Children’s Services with the Champion for Children Foundation.