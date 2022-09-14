When I woke up this morning I woke up as an American, I did not think about my political affiliation. I thought about the football game that opened the NFL season last night. The older I get, the harder it is to watch a night game. I checked the score; it was Buffalo who got the win. Not surprised, as I think the Super Bowl will be won by an AFC team this year. I am a lifelong Steeler fan, but life with out Big Ben will be different for us Steeler fans for a while. I think Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati will be there in the play-offs, but Baltimore is going to win the whole thing. (Hope I am wrong.)
Then I went about my morning routine: fed the cats, made the coffee, walked the dogs (all these herd members are rescues) and rolled the garbage can to the curb. Still did not think about my political affiliation. Then I fixed the dogs breakfast, poured a cup of coffee, and went into my office to see what was happening in the Atlantic. It’s hurricane season, so that’s important. Again, not once had I thought about my political affiliation.
As I sat down and flipped on the computer, I began to think about what I had going on for the day and what my priority list should look like. As the computer lit up and I clicked on the internet, the first story I saw was that several news affiliates did not mention an alleged criminal was a democrat. I took a mental picture of that headline and hit the tropic update as I was focused on hurricane info. I am pleased to say that for now the hurricanes in the Atlantic seem to be going away from Florida. Over in the Pacific, a bit stranger thing is going on.
After feeling relieved, my previous mental image popped back in my mind, and I went back to the story. Well, sure enough, the story was more about outlets not mentioning the suspect’s political affiliation and less about the real story. Why? What does the political affiliation have to do with this story and why is it being shoved in my face as soon as I turn on my PC?
After attending to a couple of pressing issues, I got ready for work, settled the herd for the day and then went out into the community I have so learned to love. I thought about the things I do every day on the drive: Why is the first school light not flashing, but the second one is. Is the light broke? Will that cause a problem for the little ones? Second day in a row it’s not on. Made a mental note to ask Romona, as Romona knows everything.
In the back of my mind there was this nagging question of “What have we become?”
We are a nation of political correctness in just about everything one can imagine, except for politics and different opinions. If someone has a different political opinion than another, there seems to be absolutely no room for tolerance of any other opinion than their own.
As a citizen of these United State, I woke up this morning an American citizen, I went about my routine as an American citizen, and I never once willingly thought about my political affiliation. I act and think as an American citizen. Not as a political party member.
It is becoming less and less advisable to speak of your political beliefs in front of people who lean a different way for fear of verbal retaliation for daring to have another opinion. I play cards with a group of great gentlemen, and we can talk about anything in the world ... except there is a rule where we can’t talk about politics. What have we become?
It feels like we are missing statesmanship. We are granted the right of free speech with unwritten rules of behavior concerning free speech. Rules like respect, honor, civil debate and understanding used to be the norm. Today, not so much.
I think we Americans are going to have to practice being better representatives of America and treating fellow Americans with a lot more respect than we are doing now or what we have going on is what we will have become.
A long time ago, a Roman citizen could walk the earth without a weapon and not be in fear at any time of harm. They were that respected in their society. Instead of recognizing the extraordinary gift they had earned and being productive citizens of the country and the world, in their infinite wisdom they chose to attack one another and destroy the once proud thing they had.
Be careful America, history repeats itself for those who don’t recognize the mistakes of the past. I woke up this morning thinking like an American …
Tim Smolarick is vice president and group publisher for D-R Media. He is also publisher of the Highlands News-Sun and Highlands Sun. Contact him at tim.smolarick@highlandsnewssun.com