When I woke up this morning I woke up as an American, I did not think about my political affiliation. I thought about the football game that opened the NFL season last night. The older I get, the harder it is to watch a night game. I checked the score; it was Buffalo who got the win. Not surprised, as I think the Super Bowl will be won by an AFC team this year. I am a lifelong Steeler fan, but life with out Big Ben will be different for us Steeler fans for a while. I think Buffalo, Kansas City, Cincinnati will be there in the play-offs, but Baltimore is going to win the whole thing. (Hope I am wrong.)

Then I went about my morning routine: fed the cats, made the coffee, walked the dogs (all these herd members are rescues) and rolled the garbage can to the curb. Still did not think about my political affiliation. Then I fixed the dogs breakfast, poured a cup of coffee, and went into my office to see what was happening in the Atlantic. It’s hurricane season, so that’s important. Again, not once had I thought about my political affiliation.

