So what is the higher standard we should move to? I believe we are infrastructure deficient already. Please take this test with me. Walk out near the street on which you live and look for the nearest fire hydrant. Do you see one? Do you have access to municipal water? Do you have access to wired broadband or cable? How far away is the nearest fire station? Is your child’s school overcrowded? Will the school be overcrowded in 5 years or 10 years? How long does it take to build a new school? How are the new Parkway roads paid for?
Highlands County has needs now that impact fee funding could help solve and move us to a safer and higher standard of living. Seriously, what politician doesn’t want more money to take care of the needs of their voters? And these impact fee monies can be very, very significant – for example Google Current Manatee County Impact Fee Schedule.
But we read that our leadership needs expensive studies to tell them how to proceed on reimplementing impact fees, and that it will take years. I suggest our leaders find another “over 100,000-resident county in Florida” that they admire and is already utilizing impact fees to improve the lives for their county’s residents and then mostly copy their impact fee policies and schedule. There, we just saved $150,000-plus in studies, avoided two years of complacency and can begin collecting impact fees to improve our county now.
Also note that reportedly all but two Florida “counties over 100,000 residents” are collecting impact fees on all types of new projects, not just only residential building. And as of now, we are one of the two laggards and that’s costing us big money.
Growth is inevitably coming to Highlands County. The land maneuvering is already taking place. I am accused of being anti-growth, however that is not entirely true. I am indeed very opposed to chaotic growth, only for growth’s sake and developer profits. But, I am very supportive of managed growth that pays for necessary improvements both safety and social, creates new jobs, results in higher revenue overall and better lifestyle opportunities. The new growth will either be to the advantage of the residents collectively or not.
I vote that the county should not be taken advantage of, and I hope our elected commissioners will vote for our benefit quickly and reinstate impact fees now.
Tom Koppein is a resident of Sebring.