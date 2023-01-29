Since 1995, January has been recognized as School Board Appreciation Month, and I want to express my appreciation for our Highlands County School Board (Board) members for all they do to support our students. Beyond the regularly scheduled Board meetings, numerous other workshops and commitments occur. Several of our Board members have been in classrooms this week reading to children and helping our schools celebrate National News Literacy Week. Earlier this month, our Board members walked each school campus as well as the district office site for the annual review of facilities project requests and an update on completed projects. During these campus visits, Board members, district administrators, and staff hear from teachers, school administrators, and sometimes even students about the priority of facility needs at their school. Requests can range from large ticket items to more minor requests, and the needs are prioritized through the lens of things that ensure a safe environment conducive to student learning. Our facilities department completes most repairs and improvements, with some work being outsourced as needed.
In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share an update on the repairs and improvements that have been completed on our campuses.
Every campus had work completed, with some projects being major tasks and others being smaller, classroom-specific improvements. The campuses of Avon Elementary, Lake Placid Middle, Memorial Elementary, Park Elementary, Sebring High, and Woodlawn Elementary all saw one or more rooms receive new carpeting. As you can imagine, the flooring of a school gets a heavy amount of traffic passing over it as the years go by, and we want to ensure that updates are addressed as needed.
Here in Florida, we can experience many types of weather, sometimes even on the same day. Afternoon storms are common, and traveling even a short distance across campus can result in spending the rest of the day in wet clothes. To help with the issue, most walkways across campuses have coverings. Most recently, covered walkways were added at Avon Park High, Hill Gustat Middle, and Sebring Middle School. These rains can also be an issue with a leaky roof, and to address that, we completed roof repairs at Fred Wild Elementary and Avon Park Middle School.
In addition to rainy weather, many months of the school year can also see high temperatures. Properly functioning air conditioning is a priority, and we have had substantial work over the last few years to make improvements, including completely new units in entire buildings. We recently completed HVAC work at Avon Elementary, Avon Park High, Avon Park Middle, and Cracker Trail Elementary School. Additional work completed from school facility requests included classroom upgrades at numerous campuses, cabinet replacements, new furniture, and gate and fencing improvements at Lake Placid Middle and Lake Placid Elementary School.
These are just some examples of the scope of work being done to meet the needs of our students and staff across the district. As you can imagine from this partial list of activities, the cost can be substantial, reaching millions of dollars.
We are fortunate to have been allocated additional funds through the CARES Act in our nation’s response to COVID-19 recovery, and other funds came as the result of the half-cent sales tax, which voters approved in 2016. I want to thank Highlands County voters for supporting that measure. This additional funding has made it possible to complete numerous projects in our schools. As Highlands County expands, and with the many activities and events that bring tens of thousands of tourists to our area throughout the year, the half-cent sales tax collected on money spent here means that we can provide substantial additional support to the students in our schools.
We have 18 campuses and a district administrative office. Those buildings are home to over 1,600 employees and over 12,000 children. As you can imagine, the daily operations of the school district encompass a wide array of facility and infrastructure needs. It is critical for leaders to understand the needs of each site. Not every school district conducts these in-person visits to each campus. I am thankful that in Highlands County, our district administrators, staff, and Board members understand how important it is to spend time at every campus, listen to our school leaders, and work collaboratively to ensure we are meeting the needs of the children in our community.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of schools for the Highlands County School District.