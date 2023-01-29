Since 1995, January has been recognized as School Board Appreciation Month, and I want to express my appreciation for our Highlands County School Board (Board) members for all they do to support our students. Beyond the regularly scheduled Board meetings, numerous other workshops and commitments occur. Several of our Board members have been in classrooms this week reading to children and helping our schools celebrate National News Literacy Week. Earlier this month, our Board members walked each school campus as well as the district office site for the annual review of facilities project requests and an update on completed projects. During these campus visits, Board members, district administrators, and staff hear from teachers, school administrators, and sometimes even students about the priority of facility needs at their school. Requests can range from large ticket items to more minor requests, and the needs are prioritized through the lens of things that ensure a safe environment conducive to student learning. Our facilities department completes most repairs and improvements, with some work being outsourced as needed.

In this month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I would like to share an update on the repairs and improvements that have been completed on our campuses.

