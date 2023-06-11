Can we all agree that showing pornography, and graphic sexual images, to young children is inappropriate? Can we all agree books that show graphic sexual material to young children should be removed from our elementary school libraries?

The only real question is how should we define pornography and graphic sexual content in order to ban a book. Ron DeSantis suggests folks who say he is banning books for no reason are engaged in “a nasty hoax because it’s a hoax in service of trying to pollute and sexualize our children.” Respectfully, a disagreement over what is pornography is a conversation – not a hoax.

