The Washington Post on Sept. 27, 2022 published an article that a Republican ban on abortions was false.
There was “no Federal ban” on abortions in the Roe vs Wade decision. The decision was turned back to each state to determine what their abortions laws will be in their “respective states”.
There has been “no Federal or Republican” ban on contraceptives.
Medicare hospital insurance trust fund will become insolvent by 2028 unless changes are made.
Social Security old age survivors insurance trust fund will become insolvent by 2034.
By law, if Social Security becomes insolvent, it must be cut by 20%. If Medicare becomes insolvent, it must be cut by 10%.
As Chuck Shumer announced approximately a week ago the Democrats plan to grant amnesty to 10 or 20 million illegals currently in this country. The Biden administration has already allowed 2-3 million more in the country in the past two years.
Per The “Center for Immigration Studies”, on April 5, 2021, Social Security and Medicare benefits would cost $129,000 per lifetime for each illegal granted amnesty. The added cost for 10 million illegals would be $1.3 trillion.
One other statement in the letter was that Rick Scott’s 11-point plan would destroy democracy. A short version of his plan is noted below. You decide if it would destroy the “Republic.”
2 — Not to ask for race, ethnicity, skin color on government forms.
3 — Enforce laws and increase penalties for theft and violent crimes.
4 — Secure and complete the wall with Mexico.
5 — Stop Socialism, reduce the federal government, eliminate excess federal real estate, reduce top down government run everything.
6 — Eliminate federal run programs that can be run locally, enact term limits on federal offices.
7 — Protect and defend American families and stop government programs that want to eliminate family values.
8 — Protect babies as male or female.
9 — Stop government efforts to destroy religions freedom.
10 — America to not conduct trade with countries that do away with American jobs, be energy independent, not build supply chains that rely on our adversaries.
11 — Stop Congress from bankrupting America. Do not spend money we don’t have.
John Larsen is a resident of Sebring.