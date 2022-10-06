Last week when I typed up my column – days ahead of the solidifying forecast of Hurricane Ian – I hoped for an easy go at it. I shared my previous experiences of living in Florida during various hurricanes over the past 30 years and how I had weathered them. None were easy and all had costly outcomes. It takes dollars to prep, prepare, pick up and harden the home to better handle the next one. The whole hurricane event creates a state of anxiety before it morphs into the exhaustion of the aftermath. This is where we are now.
When that storm did one of those last-minute maneuvers and charted a new course, I swear it just did not register in my person. I was listening to the news and watching the reports but honestly still struggling to grasp the possibility that Highlands would be in the colored cone. We are in the center of the state after all, right? Those prior hurricanes barreling through here were outliers, weren’t they? What in the freaking heck was that storm doing?
The reality kept growing so I picked up the yard. Plywood was hung and drainage ditches dug out to prevent flooding as they were already full of water from the heavy rainfall we’ve been having. Hunkering down, I scratched the mosquito bites from late night prepping and listened to the reports. That darn storm was coming through here. I’ll spare you the verbiage that erupted from my mouth. While they turned their head to my commotion, thankfully my pets don’t judge. They returned to their freeloading slumber while my mind began trying to pull up what to do next.
After another round of sitting in my utility room calming a bevy of anxious pets while praying my house still stands, I’m ever so thankful it did. There are many who have not been as fortunate following this storm. My heart aches for the devastation, trauma and aggravations felt by so many. It’s hard to know how to best be supportive with so much going on around us. As a first responder family there is the added burden associated with the disruption of home life that is hard to understand unless you’ve lived it.
Post Ian I’d offer one tidbit that may provide you future comfort. Make a list now of all the things you wish you had, or needed, or should have done, and keep that written down somewhere you’ll be able to locate it later. I use a note in my phone. What things would make riding out the next intense storm less stressful? Were there things you needed but didn’t have like an old-fashioned landline phone or battery charger for your phone?
While I really hope this is the very last hurricane I will experience in my lifetime, that may not be realistic. Stay safe and be sure to pace yourself in the weeks to come. Even if you didn’t have damage, you’ll likely be affected in one way or another. Let’s choose to be kind and supportive as the community works on getting back to a more normal state. Please remember that for some of the people you interact with, the storm is far from over.