Last week when I typed up my column – days ahead of the solidifying forecast of Hurricane Ian – I hoped for an easy go at it. I shared my previous experiences of living in Florida during various hurricanes over the past 30 years and how I had weathered them. None were easy and all had costly outcomes. It takes dollars to prep, prepare, pick up and harden the home to better handle the next one. The whole hurricane event creates a state of anxiety before it morphs into the exhaustion of the aftermath. This is where we are now.

When that storm did one of those last-minute maneuvers and charted a new course, I swear it just did not register in my person. I was listening to the news and watching the reports but honestly still struggling to grasp the possibility that Highlands would be in the colored cone. We are in the center of the state after all, right? Those prior hurricanes barreling through here were outliers, weren’t they? What in the freaking heck was that storm doing?

