Can you believe it’s already July and summer is here? Time for barbecues, swimming, beaches, holiday fireworks, and lots of fun in the sun. And Florida has plenty of sun … if you don’t mind the occasional tropical storm or hurricane. And lightning. Did I mention that Florida is the lightning capital of the nation? It’s true. And while Florida is beautiful and offers a wealth of places to enjoy the sun and scenery, it’s important to know about the health hazards that come along with our beautiful Florida summers.
As you know, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County works all year to promote safe and healthy lifestyles. There is always a health observance to point to by the day, week or month. This article, however, will try to cover some of the basic health issues that are a focus during the summer, just to be sure you have the information you need to protect yourself and those you love as you live, work and play during the hot months of a Florida summer. Let’s start with some of the basics.
Our Florida sun is wonderful. It provides beautiful, warm days to spend playing at the special outdoor places only Florida has. It’s a great source of vitamin D. It can also cause skin cancer, severe sunburn, sun poisoning, heat exhaustion, premature skin aging, and eye damage. Did you know that even the golden tan everyone loves is a result of potentially damaging UV radiation? The skin turns color because it produces extra pigmentation to help protect it against sunburn. Protection from the sun can be found in sunscreens, sun blocks, sunglasses with a UV400 rating of 100% UV protection for all ages (including children), and protective clothing, such as hats. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends using sunscreen with an SPF of 15 or higher, limiting time in the sun (especially between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the sun’s rays are most intense), and reapplying sunscreen at least every two hours, depending on your level of activity.
One effect of the sun is heat. Florida can be extremely hot and humid during the summer months. Heat can certainly be comforting for those of us with arthritic joints and who are usually colder than others, but too much heat can be deadly. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are two main concerns and it’s important to know the difference. Heat-related emergencies are not always noticed until the person is in distress. Muscle cramping may be the first sign that a person is experiencing a heat-related illness.
Heat exhaustion is when the body loses excess water and salt, usually due to sweating. Symptoms of heat exhaustion may include general weakness, heavy sweating, a weak but faster pulse, nausea or vomiting, fainting or lightheadedness, and pale/cold/clammy skin. If you suspect heat exhaustion, take precautions such as a cool shower or cold compress, drink water or sports drinks, get in the shade, lie down until dizziness passes, and remove any extra layers of clothing.
Heat stroke can be much more serious than heat exhaustion and requires immediate medical attention. Symptoms of heat stroke may include a high body temperature (above 104˚), rapid and strong pulse, loss of or change in consciousness, and hot, red, dry or moist skin. As with heat exhaustion, move to a cool or shady place, use a cold compress or cloth to help lower body temperature, and find a way to circulate the air to help with cooling. Call 911 for help.
Other health concerns during the summer include water safety, environmental concerns, severe weather precautions, and food safety. Each of those topics could easily fill another article, so I will leave them for another time. I hope that each of you had a wonderful and safe Fourth of July – I’m a sucker for big public fireworks displays and patriotic music – and have plans to enjoy your summer. Please plan to be safe, too.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.