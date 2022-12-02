It was 1 a.m., dark and cold. The air was calm and my headlamp on my climbing helmet lit my first steps off the solid ground onto the Nisqually Glacier at Camp Muir at 10,000 feet. I was leading one of two rope teams on our way to the summit of Mount Rainier at 14,410 feet. The remaining 4,410 feet would take us hours traversing a glacier, an ice fall and over long, steep, sloped fields of snow. We took double breaths for each step upward as we tried to get as much oxygen into our lungs as possible at the high altitude. We needed to be on the summit by 7 a.m.

I had made this trek three times before; the first time we were in a cloud and knew we were on the summit because we could not go any higher and found the summit register that the National Park Service has placed in a small weather-proof container.

Recommended for you