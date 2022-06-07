It is June and love is in the air. Hallmark movies are filled with June weddings. Many of the same celebrities are getting married ... again and again and yet again in insanely-elaborate extravaganzas. We should be forgiven if we fall into the trap ourselves even if we can’t have a green diamond engagement ring as big as a laser printer.
It happened to the 38-year-old me when I was, finally, going to be a first-time bride. It is an understatement to say that I got carried away. In full “Gone With The Wind” mode, I was determined to have all the bells and whistles. After all, I felt sure this would be a once-in-a-lifetime event.
Deeply into genealogy by then, I wanted a gown like the ones I had seen in old studio photos from the turn of the century. I found one on the cover of a 1980-81 issue of Bride magazine. In the French style, it was a high-necked, floor-length, narrow column of Chantilly lace I hoped would make me look tall and slim (the fantasy began here) and carrying a gigantic bouquet almost three feet long, a cluster of about two dozen white roses with tiny trailing green ivy and little rosebuds dangling from silk ribbons. The florist and I joked I might need some sort of harness contraption to be able to strap it at my waist to be able to heft it down the aisle.
Two hundred and fifty guests – including all my neighbors, my airline employee friends and his police officer co-workers – were invited to our outdoor wedding on Fort Lauderdale Beach where I would float (I was sure I would be able to carry this off) toward my intended, along a very long, unlevel garden path just at sunset as thousands of tiny white lights flickered on as I passed by. “You Light Up My Life” would play softly as the pink and coral sunset (it better be the required pink and coral) would light my (hopefully) still somewhat-youthful face. I was depending on this lighting to be forgiving.
Even I knew it was all too much, but I could not stop myself. In nightmares, I saw myself tripping on the uneven ground or catching a shoe in the gown’s hem and rolling all the way down to land at the feet of my groom – where he would raise a foot to stop me from crashing into him, or worse step quickly out of the way in self defense. Or maybe, tossing that weapon of a bouquet, I would ‘bean’ some hopeful, next bride-to-be and she would sue me. Or the warbling “You Light Up My Life” recording would malfunction somehow and repeat a word like “you give me hope — hope — hope — hope to carry on — on — on — on” until everybody was convulsed with laughter. Maybe it was all too much ? Naw ...
After a few months of this all-consuming insanity, I finally came up for air long enough to realize that the groom had become all but incidental to the circus I was planning. As the date grew closer, I didn’t have time for Al. I had the perfect wedding to plan. Less togetherness seemed an acceptable trade off. After all, we would have a lifetime together to pay it off and forgive ourselves for doing it in the first place. I wish I could tell you Al’s ‘take’ on all of this but he wasn’t saying. Al wasn’t saying much of anything but I continued on all but oblivious.
Finally, we postponed the wedding for a few months, continuing to live together and going to pre-marriage counseling. We made small talk on the way to the few sessions we had before throwing in the towel, driving home in stony silence after each one. Every night, we slept in the same bed as far away from each other as possible with the ghosts of our formerly-loving selves filling the wide gap between us.
The seeds of the end were there at our first session. Ron started by saying he would ask us – each in turn – the same question. As soon as he stopped speaking, he would want us to immediately answer – presumably before we could form something less honest or self-serving to reply instead.
“Al, what was the first thing that attracted you to Sam?”
Al answered, “She was always so happy, always had a smile on her face.”
“Sam, same question.”
I answered, “He was always so protective of me. He always had my back.”
We were both shocked into silence by what we had revealed. We had each fallen in love with the stereotype instead of with the real person behind the uniform. I was the ever-smiling stewardess. Al was the 6-foot-2 cop with the big gun on his belt protecting everybody.
We had a few more sessions together with Ron as well as each with him separately but I had already realized after ‘day one’ I was not going to marry Al. Being abandoned by both parents, one after the other in early childhood, would stay with me for a lifetime. My mantra, “Fake it till you feel it,” made me pretend I was that seemingly always happy, well-adjusted woman I showed to the world.
I share this with you hoping it may help you recognize and overcome whatever demons may lurk deep inside you. I’m trying to be truthful while protecting the privacy of anyone else it is necessary to mention to tell my experiences honestly. This can be difficult so please understand if I do not share here all of what I learned about Al’s demons. Suffice to say his own less-than-idyllic childhood formed him as well. In the perfect childhood neither of us had, Al would have had a childhood full of the love he deserved. He is a fine man. I cannot ‘un-love’ Al. I just could not love him enough to heal him ... or he, me.
Decades later when I moved to Sebring from Broward County, I still had that unworn wedding gown. I finally gave it to the Highlands Lakeside Theatre costume wardrobe. I’d love to know how they might have been able to repurpose it for one of their wonderful plays. It was, after all, finally home where it belonged, in the world of make believe.
Miss Jane “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She welcomes your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com