“Until the lions have their own storytellers, the hunter will always be the hero.” – African proverb
Florida recently joined a growing list of MAGA red states in enacting legislation to curtail free speech in schools and private businesses. The “Stop WOKE Act” (HB7) targets the perceived teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) by prohibiting instruction of any concept that makes a student or employee feel “uncomfortable or guilty” over his/her “race, sex, or national origin.” As one Democratic state legislator lamented, this vague wording “is a delusional culture war GOP issue” that will heighten, not reduce, cultural misunderstandings and tensions between students and work associates that could result in violent outcomes.
CRT is not part of the Florida curriculum. It is, however, a frequent and convenient MAGA punching bag. CRT is mainly taught in some college classrooms and should not be confused with educating students and employees about the diverse and divisive issues that have created our melting pot/salad bowl society and culture.
“We believe in education, not indoctrination,” proclaimed Governor Ron DeSantis as he affixed his signature to HB7. Really, Ron? The actual indoctrination is the whitewashing of history by DeSantis and his MAGA cohorts. A few scenarios of how the new law could stifle meaningful discourse in the classroom and workplace under the guise of feeling “uncomfortable or guilty” are included below:
- an atheist objects to depictions of the crucifixion of Christ as too violent and bloody and not in line with his/her beliefs, thus he/she is “uncomfortable.”
- a redneck objects to hearing about the evils of slavery, Jim Crow laws, and lynching in the de jur (by law) segregated South contrary to his “Gone With The Wind” upbringing and mentality.
- a white nationalist objects to learning about the deadly “relocation” of First Americans (aka “Indians”) on the Trail of Tears, along with the later separation of children from parents by Christian boarding schools where they were stripped of their native culture and language. “Kill the Indian, save the child” was the mantra for this Americanizing and Christianizing of these “savages.” The listener wants no part of a “guilt trip” for the sins of our forefathers.
- a neo-Nazi objects to pictures and descriptions of World War II concentration camps and the horrors of Hitler’s “Final Solution” for Jews, calling it doctored “fake news.” Texas teachers were recently informed they must include “alternatives” to the Holocaust if discussing the issue. What alternatives?
DeSantis is a Catholic of Italian descent. Would he object to true stories of the discrimination both groups suffered after arriving at Ellis Island? As he panders with sound bites and photo ops for his eventual run at The White House, he will continue to employ candy-coated and ambiguous wording in legislation to mask his true intentions, the silencing of those who criticize him and his Norman Rockwell spin on history. Florida is just the testing ground for his attacks on free speech and the truth. The national stage awaits.
Lawsuits have already been filed against HR7 by education and business leaders, one claiming that the governor seeks “to punish companies who have engaged in speech that displeases him ... (He) is not a monarch.” Think Disney, the largest private employer in the state. May the First Amendment triumph over his disingenuous tactics to “DeSantisize” history by appeasing the hunters at the expense of the lions.
Ed Engler is a resident of Sebring.