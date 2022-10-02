A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of attending the Florida Governor’s Conference (GC) on Tourism, which is hosted each year by VISIT FLORIDA. GC is the premier educational conference for the Florida tourism industry. The conference brings together tourism industry professionals, advertising agencies, travel experts and state leaders to explore the latest trends and opportunities for the industry. GC gives attendees the opportunity to continue both professional and personal development by featuring dozens of specialized speakers both on the main stage as well as in breakout sessions.

As the state’s destination marketing organization, VISIT FLORIDA (VF) provides significant value to the industry to serve as the thought leader which elevates the ability of tourism industry leaders to drive change and serve Florida’s visitors. VF’s goal is for attendees to leave the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism with tangible takeaways about latest trends, opportunities, and actionable strategies for challenges in addition to new connections and growth opportunities.

