A few weeks ago, I had the pleasure of attending the Florida Governor’s Conference (GC) on Tourism, which is hosted each year by VISIT FLORIDA. GC is the premier educational conference for the Florida tourism industry. The conference brings together tourism industry professionals, advertising agencies, travel experts and state leaders to explore the latest trends and opportunities for the industry. GC gives attendees the opportunity to continue both professional and personal development by featuring dozens of specialized speakers both on the main stage as well as in breakout sessions.
As the state’s destination marketing organization, VISIT FLORIDA (VF) provides significant value to the industry to serve as the thought leader which elevates the ability of tourism industry leaders to drive change and serve Florida’s visitors. VF’s goal is for attendees to leave the Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism with tangible takeaways about latest trends, opportunities, and actionable strategies for challenges in addition to new connections and growth opportunities.
Some of the GC highlights and key tourism trends we took away from the conference are as follows:
Accessibility – I was recently appointed to VF’s Industry Services Council and attended my first meeting at GC. At the meeting, we discussed one of VF’s top goals, which is for Florida to be the most accessible state for tourists with special needs. Accessible tourism is the ongoing endeavor to ensure tourist destinations, products, and services are accessible to all people, regardless of their physical or intellectual limitations, disabilities, or age. This is something we will be talking with our local tourism stakeholders more about at upcoming meetings.
Culinary – A marketing representative from the Columbia Restaurant spoke about the increasing importance of the culinary experience during travel. He noted “food is the new souvenir.” Culinary often provides a unique experience and is a three-dimensional memory. It is relatable in a way that other travel experiences may not be. What that means for our restaurants is that they need to do a good job of telling their story in an authentic and engaging way. Don’t assume people know your brand. Tell your story or someone else will.
Travel Trends – Trends were defined as ‘shared changes in sentiment in any measurable direction.’ One speaker highlighted five trends that are impacting the tourism industry”
1) The future will be faster
a. Many visitor expectations will be focused on speed and efficiency.
2) Wellness is the new ‘green’
a. Instead of human resource officers, you will start seeing chief wellness officers.
a. New category of “pre-tire” before retirement age; are we ready to host them?
4) Customers reward vulnerability
a. How can we be more transparent and help visitors brag more?
5) The future of technology vs luxury
a. What tech will make it easier for us or our visitors?
At GC, Visit Sebring won its third “Henry” Award for first place in the Rural Marketing Category for the 2021 launch and implementation of the area’s Sports Tourism Marketing Campaign. The initiative exceeded goals by having a $3.6 million economic impact on the destination, recruiting two nationally televised sporting events, and being directly responsible for 11,469 room nights. Named for Henry Flagler, the Flagler Awards were established in 2000 to recognize outstanding tourism marketing in Florida.
Casey Wohl Hartt is the lead marketing consultant for Visit Sebring/Highlands County TDC. Raised in Highlands County, Hartt has 20+ years of experience in marketing, brand management, and public relations. She worked for various Florida industries before launching her own marketing & public relations firm, Gray Dog Communications, and travel brand, The Getaway Girl, in 2007.