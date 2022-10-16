Here is a fun and interesting eight-question survey with interesting national results.
Before you see the survey results, answer the questions, and see how you score against the nation and against the facts:
Here is a fun and interesting eight-question survey with interesting national results.
Before you see the survey results, answer the questions, and see how you score against the nation and against the facts:
- What percentage of the country is black?
- What percentage of marriages are mixed race?
- What percentage is “Latino”?
- How many families make over $500,000 a year?
- What percent of Americans are vegetarians?
- What percent of Americans live in NY city?
- What percentage of Americans are ‘transgender?
- What percentage of your fellow citizens are Gay?
The poll results:
This should be a wake-up call if you don’t already know this. A recent poll was conducted by a national polling outfit. Names don’t matter; they are all the same. This one was “YouGov”. Results to these questions asked of average people on the street:
- What percentage of the country is black? Answers 41% ... actual 12%. If you watch commercials, you will think it is 90%.
- What percentage of marriages are mixed race? Answer 50% ...aActual 1%. If you watch commercials, you will think it is 90%.
- What percentage is “Latino”? Answer 39% ... actual numbers 17%.
- How many families make over $500,000 a year? Answer 26% ... actual figure 1%. We think a quarter of the country is rich.
- What percent of Americans are vegetarians? Response? 30% … actual 5%.
- What percent of Americans live in New York City? Answer? 30% ... actual 3%.
- What percentage of Americans are transgender? 22% ... actual number 1%.
- What percentage of your fellow citizens are gay? Result? 30% ... actual 3%.
So why do people have such inaccurate thoughts on these counts? The media. The media run race, gender and wealth stories constantly. Result? You are being brainwashed by the national left with the media. Hitler’s propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, would be proud if he had half the success.
Disney just went full-on “gender”. They will no longer welcome guests with the traditional “Welcome ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls”. Why? Because 1% of the population dictates to the other 99% (that would be the vast majority) and corporate America falls for it.
Regardless of what you think. Less than 20% of Americans use Twitter, yet Twitter controls 80% of public opinion. Why? The media.
Don Norton is a resident of Sebring.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.