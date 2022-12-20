We here in Spring Lake travel along Duane Palmer Boulevard on a daily basis, yet few of us know anything about the family who owned much of this land that became the Spring Lake development 50 years ago.

In his Nov. 11 column in the Highlands New-Sun, pilot John Rousch wrote about the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. Despite my own research, I just learned more about the WASPS than I had ever known. A famous local resident here, Barry Vincent Smith, was a pilot in that program and reading it brought back memories. One magical afternoon, Spring Lake Improvement District Manager Joe DeCerbo and I went to meet Barry so I might interview her for an article. Barry had been a pilot in the program of all-female pilots affectionately nicknamed the WASPs.

