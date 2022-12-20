We here in Spring Lake travel along Duane Palmer Boulevard on a daily basis, yet few of us know anything about the family who owned much of this land that became the Spring Lake development 50 years ago.
In his Nov. 11 column in the Highlands New-Sun, pilot John Rousch wrote about the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots. Despite my own research, I just learned more about the WASPS than I had ever known. A famous local resident here, Barry Vincent Smith, was a pilot in that program and reading it brought back memories. One magical afternoon, Spring Lake Improvement District Manager Joe DeCerbo and I went to meet Barry so I might interview her for an article. Barry had been a pilot in the program of all-female pilots affectionately nicknamed the WASPs.
I had never met Barry and I wanted to take something special as a gift for her gracious invitation. I went to an orchid grower and came away with the prettiest orchid plant he had – a great big thing covered with 6-8 large, vibrant, brilliantly-orange orchids. When she opened the door to greet us I held it out to her. Barry exclaimed, “Oh, Thank you! Thank you! Orange is my favorite color. Come on in and see for yourself.” I think every room of her house on Lake Denton in Avon Park was a shade of orange, from the softest peach to a deep coral, even the kitchen. It was absolutely glorious – like layers and layers of sunsets.
I mentioned that orange had also been Frank Sinatra’s favorite color. Barry knew that and was amused that I knew it too.
Joe and I were there all afternoon. Barry took us into an office with wall-to-wall almost floor-to-ceiling mementos from her long life and flying career. She suggested a drink and poured each of us a very generous glass of bourbon on the rocks – with a single big ice cube – saying she didn’t believe in “watering down good bourbon.” Barry was funny, frank, the no-holds-barred gutsy kind of woman legends are made of – and she was certainly a legend.
Barry charmed us, talking about her flaming romance and courtship with future-husband Lester Smith. With total recall, she captivated us with detail after detail of what the Spring Lake area was like as a working ranch when her step-father, Duane Palmer, owned much of it. Barry admitted she still, now and then, drove around Spring Lake seeing how it was growing. Joe invited Barry to come any time and stop in at his office to visit with him and she did, now and then, for years after that.
All the way back to Spring Lake, Joe and I talked excitedly about Barry. I wrote my article after reading the book her daughter had written of Barry’s life. We each bought one of the few remaining copies from Barry.
When Barry passed away, I was personally invited to attend the services. I chose not to. I will always remember Barry’s warm smile as she sat basking in the coral glow of her home. I wanted to remember Barry as she was that day – vibrantly alive, funny, charmingly in the moment, looking forward to the future, fondly remembering the past.