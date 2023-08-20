Reader T writes, “I really enjoyed your viewpoint in this week’s paper. However, there was not a mention of the inventor of the first three-way traffic signal. The first three-way traffic signal was patented in 1923 by Garrett Morgan. He acquired the patents for the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom and eventually sold the rights to General Electric.”

Thanks T. I had never heard of Garrett Morgan despite being a big consumer of history books. He’s one for the books. He witnessed a car and horse-drawn carriage accident at an intersection and thought there had to be a better way.

