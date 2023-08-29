I decided to write about the concept of happiness recently, after noticing that our national media appears to favor reporting on unhappiness.
From the proverbial 30,000-foot view, I found few surveys at the county level. At the international level, the United Nations ranks countries for happiness. The United States is ranked 19th, with the top ranked countries located in Scandinavia and the Nordic region. Finland is number 1.
Some people spend their lives studying happiness. And one country, Bhutan, refuses to measure progress by GNP and elects instead to measure gross national happiness (GNH). For them, money does not automatically equal happiness.
Paul Anand lists six indicators of happiness: gross development product (GDP), healthy life expectations, freedom to make life choices, social support, generosity, and absence of corruption. I used this list to understand why the United States ranked so low. Smiling faces or tax returns are not always perfect indicators. When I look at Highlands County families cheering for kids at our local ball fields or parents with tears in their eyes as they watch a child receive a diploma, I see happiness. Of course, homeless people may be living nearby. Doing a happiness survey is very difficult.
GDP per capita: Our GDP declined during the pandemic. It is recovering; however, many people are still nervous.
Healthy life expectations: The United States is said to have the best medical care in the world for those who can afford it or have access to it. Recent political attempts to take away women’s control of their bodies could reduce our healthy life expectations. A new study on our life expectancy shows the United States dropping, while other well-off countries are doing much better. A closer look shows lower-income households to be the main problem. This is not surprising after states like Florida have cut Medicaid.
Freedom to make life choices: Examples include the ability to choose one’s occupation, religion, education, partner, and lifestyle. The most authentic Mexican restaurant in Highlands County is Taqueria Merlo in Avon Park where, for many years, you could find an elderly lady making handmade tortillas with nothing more than a hand press. She seems to be very happy, but I wonder if she is really free to make other choices.
Social support: Some politicians complain about the dangers of socialism. Politicians, please take note: The happiest countries are those with social support programs. When our wealthy senator, Rick Scott, proposed cuts to Social Security, our social support program for the elderly, he encountered serious opposition. I would not be surprised if an unsuccessful proposal by a senator to cut Social Security would push our happiness rank toward the bottom.
Generosity: I was surprised to find generosity on the list. However, after thinking about my modest gifts to those in need, I realized that it was linked to my feeling happy. Was I doing it for the folks in need or for myself?
Absence of corruption: Costa Rica is seldom listed as a source of migrants trying to enter the United States illegally. That makes sense; Costa Rica is ranked higher on the happiness chart than the United States.
In Costa Rica, leaders decided to forgo a standing army and, instead, to invest in meeting their people’s basic human needs.
Closer to home, we have had some minor corruption in Highlands County, but major corruption, such as undermining our important institutions, has not happened. For example, the state is trying to make voting more difficult, but I have never heard anyone say they questioned the integrity of our local elections.
The national level is another story. As I write this, 19 people are being put on trial for corruption, and our national reputation is shredded worldwide. I hope we can get our country back on track before the next happiness survey.
Jim Upchurch is a Sebring resident.