To borrow from a quote from my younger sister: “As long as there are Whoppers with cheese (no pickles) I can’t be a vegetarian.”
It’s not just cheeseburgers, either. I like all kinds of meat. Sausage on pizza is delicious. Chick-Fil-A does a tasty grilled chicken sandwich. Roast beef and Swiss on a slice of bread spread with light mayonnaise counts as lunch.
I have friends who are vegetarian, or even vegan. That’s great. I’m happy for them. But my love of meat is an obstacle to that path for me personally. I would miss it, crave it even, were I to attempt a meat-free diet for more than a couple of days.
“What about plant-based meat?” you might ask.
To be honest, I haven’t been highly motivated to try the “impossible meats.” In the name of research I probably should. But it would mean picking it over real meat, and that’s a tough call.
But now a third option is on the horizon. Get ready – “lab-grown” meat is on its way.
Also known as “cultivated meat,” the staff recently passed an important hurdle – USDA approval. The two companies producing the product, UPSIDE Foods and Good Meat, can now sell it for humans to consume.
Don’t set the table yet, though. Right now, according to an AP report, the cultivated chicken is more expensive to make than the traditional method and can’t be produced at the same scale. Good Meat does sell its product in Singapore, the first country to permit it.
Instead, the companies will serve this new food in a couple of exclusive restaurants. Not that they want to see their product become a niche item. Their goal is to cut down on the environmental impact our consumption of meat causes.
Both companies point out that we are not talking about real meat here, not plant based. Cells are taken from a live animal, a fertilized egg, or a special bank of stored cells. They grow the cells adding a broth-like mixture that includes things the cells need. In UPSIDE’s factory, the meat takes about three weeks to grow, turning into large sheets of meat that can be formed into various things like cutlets or sausage.
A resent poll conducted by The Associated Press NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that half of US adults said they weren’t likely to try lab-grown meat. Most said, “It just sounds weird,” while half questioned its safety.
Amy Chen, UPSIDE’s chief operating officer, says that once people understand how it’s made, they are more accepting of it. And the most common response of those who try it? “Oh, it tastes like chicken.”
As I consider this, I come away from the article curious but wary. It sounds very science fiction like. And I wonder exactly what gets put into those cells to help them grow. Sure, USDA says it’s safe for humans to eat, but what if they’re wrong?
Having said that, I could probably be talked into trying it out. In fact, I’m probably more likely to try cultivated meat than plant-based meat.
Not that I’ll get the chance to do so anytime soon. Remember what I said about cost and production scale? Those are rather tall hurdles for the makers of cultivated meat to get over. In fact, the article projects it will be seven to 10 years before we’ll see the stuff on our store shelved.
So for now, I will content myself with the real thing. But stay tuned. There may come a day I actually get to try cultivated chicken. I will keep you posted.