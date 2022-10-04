With all the tumult in our country these days, it may surprise you to learn that among the crucial issues of our economy, the unsecure southern border, education, public health, and attacks on our rights and freedoms, there is one other concern wobbling on top of this haggling heap. It may further surprise you to learn this other issue concerns grammar. But I hasten to add, it has nothing to do with “politically correct” pronouns.
Simply stated, which phrase is correct? The United States is ... or, The United States are ... ? Before The Civil War, people thought of this country as a group of independent states, and when people spoke, they generally said, The United States are ... using the plural verb form, which pretty much made clear that most Americans perceived our country to be a group of 13 states with common citizenship, yet independent of one another when dealing with almost all of the day’s issues and legislating laws. But after that war, most people said, The United States is ... using the singular verb form. (From historian Shelby Foote, Documentary Series, The Civil War, first aired on PBS in 1990) Foote noted, that [Civil] war “made us an ‘is’,” meaning mindsets had changed, and people thought of us as 13 united states, a community working together for the common good, safeguarding our hard-earned freedoms and rights, and willing to implement reasonable compromise to that end.