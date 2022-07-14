Working indoors all week long, the heat is not an ever-present atmosphere for me anymore. Typically, I’m bundling up to avoid freezing in the air conditioning, only fanning myself during brief flashes of hormonal heat. Never one to be comfortable under most conditions, the only constant seems to be if I’m comfortable, everyone else is likely sweltering.
Perhaps this is the reason why I’m still happy to go hiking during this time of year. It’s true the heat index hovers just over 100 most days, but still there is usually a breeze and intermittent cloud cover. To me it’s just another fantastic day outdoors as long as I have plenty of water, remember to wear sunblock and am outfitted for the conditions. I tend to forget how the heat sneaks up on you near the end of the day.
We opted to go for a nature walk instead of a hike. Truth be known, there are actual real hikers who hike, and most don’t do so during this extreme heat. Considering most of my hikes average less than five miles, it’s a doable option for summertime. On this day though, it was forecast to be triple digit heat index again and thunderstorms by two o’clock in the afternoon. We were traveling an hour or so and not really motivated to get up early. Did I mention it’s best to go summer hiking shortly after sunrise and beat the heat?
Our first stop was a small community park that was just bursting with potential. Unfortunately, it was also completely infested with invasive plants. Like a wonderland of greenery, the monoculture was made up of a mix of exotic, invasive plantings blanketed by a sea of another invasive species. We wandered the pathways that had been created and noted the scannable plant identification markers. Any educational opportunities to learn the native species was impossible due to the layers of climbing air potato. Even so, the arching oaks were loaded with air plants and other epiphytic species. Less than a mile walk, the trails ended near a wide river with a small picnic site. Considering the work that would need to be done and the expense related to removing the invasives, it was overwhelming to forecast how long it might take to restore the site back to a natural state.
Not quite fully into heat exhaustion, we moved on to another area managed by Lee County. Completely on the other end of the environmental spectrum, this stunningly managed site boasted a beautifully maintained pine flatwoods community regrowing after a recent prescribed burn. We walked the trail, and it was tough to admit we didn’t have enough time or water to make the full five miles before the storms would roll in. Earmarking this site for a future winter hike, it really excited me to add it to my to-do list.
Getting outdoor time, my selfcare routine is harder when the temperature climbs. Between the heat, the killer humidity, and the danger of lightning later in the afternoons, the focus has been shifted to checking out new areas for cool weather hikes. Now we stroll, sweat, and then look for somewhere to dine. It still feels like exercise most days even if it’s just a short walk.