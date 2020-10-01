If social media can be believed, you should be waking up today feeling a little bit of fall in Florida. Of course, it is possible that the forecast has completely changed since I have typed out this article. Sunshine State weather is like that. If you do not care for how it is, just wait a day and it will be totally different.
Unlike many other places in the country, Florida fall is more like a subtle suggestion than a seasonal change. I have been out hiking lately and see the hints of it. Grasses and shrubs are beginning to set flowers and wild grapes and berries are ripening. Migratory warblers are moving through, and wildlife is preparing for a chill that’s still a long way off.
As our neighbors to the north get their fall decorating underway, Floridians know that pumpkins and corn husks would not last but two or three days in this heat. Even worse, the insects and wildlife they draw create nothing but a stinky mess.
Another difference is the clothing. While our feeds are full of sweaters, wraps and clunky boots, wearing those in these parts is flirting with heat exhaustion. Be wary of dressing in fall fibers. Autumn is honestly only between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on certain days. Even so, if you step out of your artificially chilled office to pick up some lunch or run errands in the late afternoon, you may swoon from swelter.
I have often thought a great business fundraiser would be to pick one day to drop the building air conditioning to frigid levels for a day of seasonal celebration. Put out some trays of candy corn and popcorn balls, offer apple cider and charge a donation to forward to a favored charity. Let the gals wear those fabulous fall outfits for a few hours. The men will love it-not because of the fashion-but for the first time all year they will not be sweating. It might be popular enough to roll out again for Christmas and New Year’s too.
With so many fall things we cannot enjoy, pumpkin spice and scented candles are always a good option. There’s never enough pumpkin spice, right? Not fond of the spicy gourd flavors? That means there is more for the rest of us. It is interesting to me that maple is not a popular flavor here like other regions, while apple cinnamon has caught on. Still, cider around the campfire is best served during our brief winter season those few weeks in January or February.
The drop in humidity is what really gets us feeling frisky. Hang in there are it seems like after a weekend of triple digit heat index we will be looking at a high of 82 for this day. Or we were when I typed this. The five-day forecast suggested relative humidity dropping from between 70-90% to 60% or even a bit less. How often have you heard; it is a different kind of cold in these parts? Well, it is also a wet heat and that’s all about to change. Raise your mug of cider or a latte and let’s usher in some cooler weather- even if it’s only for a day or two.