Last week I wrote about how America is the most dangerous country in the developed world for pedestrians. Florida cities like Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville are more dangerous to be a pedestrian in than New York, or Chicago. In 2022, Polk County was listed as one of the top 25 most dangerous places in America for bicyclists and pedestrians.
Thankfully, Polk County public servants are trying to fix this problem using a variety of techniques. One of the most important techniques they are using is an approach called Complete Streets. While I am writing about Polk County, similar issues are present in Highlands, Lake and Sumter.
I read 200 pages of traffic study documents from Polk County. The idea behind Complete Streets is to balance speed versus safety in our cities. Slower traffic, better lighting, more and better crosswalks, dedicated bike lanes and safer streets make our small towns more of an experience and less of a pass-through.
Complete Streets recognizes that roads should be considered a public space, encouraging all kinds of users, just like a park, a library, or civic center – not just roads for cars to pass through our small towns on the way to somewhere else. Polk County has 17 towns, each a different personality and experience.
What they have in common is a desire to lure people downtown by making it a pleasurable experience. One great outcome of implementing Complete Streets is to support and lift up our small towns by slowing down traffic and encouraging more biking and walking in our downtowns. We can always buy from Amazon, but most of us love experiences.
We humans are making the effort to create safe streets much more difficult. Almost 40% of all the vehicle deaths in Polk County were from someone not wearing a safety belt. Good road design can’t fix stupid.
About 40% of all the vehicle deaths in Polk County involves drugs and alcohol. Of course, some of the judgment impaired were not wearing seat belts. As long as America continues to tolerate drunk drivers, we can never fix this problem. America has the third-worst drunk driving fatality problem in the entire world. Thirty-one percent of America’s fatal accidents involve alcohol. In beer-swigging Germany, it is only 9%.
We need better lighting. About half of all pedestrian crashes take place when it is dark.
We need to slow down cars where there are bikes and pedestrians. A car, traveling 20 mph or less, will stop 90% of the time when they see a pedestrian in a crosswalk. A car, traveling 40 mph or more, stops for the pedestrian in the crosswalk almost 0% of the time.
Polk County received grants from the federal government and will no doubt apply for more. Unfortunately, the gas tax at the pump is less of a resource than it used to be with more electric cars and greater-mileage vehicles on our roads.
To fix our traffic congestion will cost money. Are we prepared to write the check?
Readers, do you favor higher taxes to reduce congestion and improve safety on our roads? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .