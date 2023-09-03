Last week I wrote about how America is the most dangerous country in the developed world for pedestrians. Florida cities like Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville are more dangerous to be a pedestrian in than New York, or Chicago. In 2022, Polk County was listed as one of the top 25 most dangerous places in America for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Thankfully, Polk County public servants are trying to fix this problem using a variety of techniques. One of the most important techniques they are using is an approach called Complete Streets. While I am writing about Polk County, similar issues are present in Highlands, Lake and Sumter.

