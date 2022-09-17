When I heard about Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate being raided by 30 of Chris Wray’s Washington FBI agents, I wasn’t surprised. The Justice Department who works with the FBI are all radical extremists adding fuel to the fire. Why he wasn’t fired when Trump was president, I’ll never know. Why replace James Comey with another James Comey? They all should have been fired.
The entire bunch at the top (that’s sad) of the FBI are all wired alike. They hate, they lie, they harass and are programmed to destroy Donald Trump or anyone associated with him, past or present. They raid at pre-dawn hours the houses of Trump associates with weapons drawn, like 70-something-year-old Roger Stone, his wife and dog. Remember, they even had CNN there to catch all the action. They marched Trump associates out of their house in their underwear or they handcuffed them at airports, all just to show how “tough” they are. They are operating exactly like a banana republic their world country.
America knows what you all really are. Many in that group at the top are and always have been rejects of society. You know, never really fit in. Most likely have been bullied throughout life and too much of a coward to deal with it. But by golly, you’ve got power now. Now you can be the bully. Just go look in the mirror and do a little soul searching and you will see I’m not far off. Oh, but your type can not admit fault and are immune from feeling embarrassment because in your mind you are better than all of us, much smarter, and of course doing what’s best. Best for who though? So, never mind. As matter of fact, the Biden Administration and the entire democratic party in Washington fit perfectly in that category also.
I feel that all other FBI agencies and law enforcement agencies in general across America are sick and tired of these gestapo type tactics being used by the corrupt few at the top. Most people know it’s pretty much limited to Wray and his clan, but many people associates this corruption with all the FBI. I know all FBI agents that swore the oath to the country and love America resent this. If Wray and his clan keep this up the FBI agencies across the country will unite and put a stop to it. They all know when enough is enough.
This pointless raid on Mar-A-Lago was approved by Attorney General Merrick Garland himself. Talk about a misfit that does not take questions and cannot communicate. It was ordered, however, by the mystery person or persons that are above Biden trying to destroy the country. Just like the weapons of mass destruction, they will find nothing. Oh, they talk about classified this, classified that, but it’s no different than the stuff that all other past presidents have taken when departing the White House. We heard it was an emergency because there was something to do with the nuclear codes he had. Really? Why would anyone sell nuclear codes to an enemy just to possibly get vaped along with their family in the future. Get real.
Well, the FBI officials were at Mar-A-Lago two months ago with Donald Trump and looked everything over and just said, “Make sure to put an extra lock on that door”. They didn’t ask for or take anything. So, two months later it became an emergency? They also would not let Trump attorneys in and told whoever was watching the estate to get out of their way but not before ordering them to turn off the security cameras. Well, apparently the cameras were never turned off. What were they afraid of us seeing? They were there for 9 — 12 hours. Maybe they didn’t want us to find out about them searching every square inch of that estate including Melania’s clothes in her closet. Creepy. Everyone knows they are capable of planting fake, damaging evidence just like the fake Russian dossier, using their operatives to psychologically influence two to three low-IQ individuals to kidnap Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, or planting FBI operatives in the crowd on January 6 to act as cheerleaders at a pep rally to influence as many as they could to enter the Capitol.
By the way, no one in the crowd carried a weapon or entered the building at Donald Trump’s orders. Donald Trump just said “March peacefully” and “Make your voices heard”. The Biden Administration, most Washington’s democrats and deep state in general cheer this raid on because they are all petrified of Donald Trump winning in 2024 and taking away what they covet the most in life, power. Corrupt power, that is. The big question is, What on earth could Donald Trump have or what the deep state thinks he has that they are so afraid of? One thing for sure, if Donald Trump has major dirt on the deep state Mar-A-Lago would be the last place it would be.
If you cannot see by now over the last few years how crooked our justice system has become, you need to pull your head out of that place where the sun doesn’t shine. The truth will set you free and unfortunately will just piss you off at the same time. So maybe just leave your head where it is and I may just have to join you to get away from all this bad, negative, depressing news. I can’t end on negative note like that so I’ll just say that whatever happens in the near future the heart of America will save our country. If you value your liberties and freedoms, believe in law and order and our constitution, you are the heart of America.
Robert Gilbert is a resident of Sebring.