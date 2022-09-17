When I heard about Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago estate being raided by 30 of Chris Wray’s Washington FBI agents, I wasn’t surprised. The Justice Department who works with the FBI are all radical extremists adding fuel to the fire. Why he wasn’t fired when Trump was president, I’ll never know. Why replace James Comey with another James Comey? They all should have been fired.

The entire bunch at the top (that’s sad) of the FBI are all wired alike. They hate, they lie, they harass and are programmed to destroy Donald Trump or anyone associated with him, past or present. They raid at pre-dawn hours the houses of Trump associates with weapons drawn, like 70-something-year-old Roger Stone, his wife and dog. Remember, they even had CNN there to catch all the action. They marched Trump associates out of their house in their underwear or they handcuffed them at airports, all just to show how “tough” they are. They are operating exactly like a banana republic their world country.

