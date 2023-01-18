Last week I got a reminder in the mail from my health care group that it was time for my annual mammogram and pap smear. Wait … didn’t I just do that a couple months ago? Seems like this annual ritual comes around sooner each year. But what I really need to think about is how fortunate I am to have a health care group that tracks this for me and an insurance plan that covers it. For many people, access to these and other potentially life-saving screenings are difficult or even impossible.

January is a month in which we remind everyone that cancer screenings save lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us that the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program has been providing access to breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services for 30 years to women of all ages who have low incomes and are uninsured or underinsured. For the five-year period from 2016-2021, this program provided 53,718 women in the state of Florida with access to breast and/or cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services, as well as referrals to health care providers when there is a need. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is honored to be part of this program. The count of breast or cervical cancer cases in Florida for the five-year period from 2015-2019 is given as 75,438 and 3,819, respectively. In Highlands County, during this same time frame, 642 new female breast cancer cases and 41 new cervical cancer cases were reported.

