Last week I got a reminder in the mail from my health care group that it was time for my annual mammogram and pap smear. Wait … didn’t I just do that a couple months ago? Seems like this annual ritual comes around sooner each year. But what I really need to think about is how fortunate I am to have a health care group that tracks this for me and an insurance plan that covers it. For many people, access to these and other potentially life-saving screenings are difficult or even impossible.
January is a month in which we remind everyone that cancer screenings save lives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us that the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program has been providing access to breast and cervical cancer screenings and diagnostic services for 30 years to women of all ages who have low incomes and are uninsured or underinsured. For the five-year period from 2016-2021, this program provided 53,718 women in the state of Florida with access to breast and/or cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services, as well as referrals to health care providers when there is a need. The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County is honored to be part of this program. The count of breast or cervical cancer cases in Florida for the five-year period from 2015-2019 is given as 75,438 and 3,819, respectively. In Highlands County, during this same time frame, 642 new female breast cancer cases and 41 new cervical cancer cases were reported.
Other cancers impact people in Highlands County, over all ages, sexes, and race/ethnicities. For example, prevalence rates for prostate cancer in Highlands County male populations stands at 75.9 per 100,000, with 410 new cases reported in the five-year period from 2015-2019. For cancers of the colon and rectum in Highlands County the rate is 35.1 per 100,000 population, with 338 new cases reported from 2015-2019. Lung cancer prevalence in Highlands County is higher at 64.6 cases per 100,000 population, with 746 new cases reported over the same 5-year period. Uterine cancers in women over the same time are at 32.2 cases per 100,000 population, with 149 new cases reported. Melanomas of the skin in Highlands County stand at 27 per 100,000 population, with 268 new cases reported. And there are others.
These numbers may seem low when compared with the overall population, but what if you or a loved one are one of them? And what if you didn’t know until it was too late? Screenings can help prevent that. But what if you don’t have health insurance or the ability to pay for these screenings, or a medical home? That’s where local organizations can help.
The Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers primary care services for those who do not have a health care provider. Call us at (863) 386-6040 for an appointment. More information is available on our website at https://highlands.floridahealth.gov.
Other non-profit agencies providing health care services to those who qualify in Highlands County include:
• Samaritan’s Touch Care Center, 3015 Herring Avenue, Sebring; 863-471-1870
• Central Florida Health Care, 3327 Medical Hill Road, Sebring; 863-386-9122
• Central Florida Health Care, 950 County Road 17A West, Avon Park; 863-234-8534
You owe it to yourself to get screened. And your loved ones will thank you for it.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.