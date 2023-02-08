Today’s column is dedicated to all of you who live, work, learn and play in Highlands County, both year-round and our seasonal visitors. Everything we do here at the Health Department centers around your needs and our ability to meet them with the resources and staff on hand. Not always an easy task …
One thing that would help is if each of you were part of our team. For example, during hurricane season we are charged with staffing the special needs shelter to provide safety for all people who are electric-dependent for either medications or life-saving equipment and may lose power during a storm. The shelter offers generator power that people can depend on to run oxygen machines and other life-sustaining equipment and a refrigerator to keep medicines that require it, such as insulin, cold. As a reminder, the shelter is a refuge of last resort, and certainly more of a lifeboat than a cruise ship, but it is a safe place to stay.
This is where you come in. A big part of staffing the special needs shelter is knowing ahead of time how many people may come. It is important that anyone who needs to come to the shelter registers before storm season begins and then updates that registration each year. This process is done either online or by submitting a paper application by mail or in person at the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County. The application will ask you questions about your health conditions and special needs, to be sure we can handle the level of care you require. Sometimes, we must refer people to other resources or shelters, but this process allows them to prepare ahead for that, too.
To keep our special needs shelter registry as up to date and accurate as possible, Highlands County Emergency Management, in partnership with DOH-Highlands, will begin the process of resetting the list of clients during February, with a completion date sometime in March. All client information on the current registry that has not been updated since November 2022 will be archived and those clients will be asked to complete a new registration. To do this, a series of alerts will be sent out through the Everbridge emergency notification system during February. These messages, which will come via phone call, text or email, will give information on how to update your shelter registration. If you no longer need to come to the shelter, you can let your current registration be archived and fill out a new application if your situation changes later.
On a related note, I was extremely excited to meet one of our community members who came to the Wear Red Day event at our Sebring location on Feb. 3. Terri joined us for a talk about heart health, some shared stories of the impact of heart disease on our loved ones, and a short walk around the campus. It was such a pleasure to meet her, answer her questions, and hear her lived experiences. What better way to get to know one another and see how we can help each other? Thank you, Terri, for becoming part of the team. I am so looking forward to meeting others in our county who come to future events. I will continue to let you know about events through this column and other media, so please join us.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.