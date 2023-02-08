Today’s column is dedicated to all of you who live, work, learn and play in Highlands County, both year-round and our seasonal visitors. Everything we do here at the Health Department centers around your needs and our ability to meet them with the resources and staff on hand. Not always an easy task …

One thing that would help is if each of you were part of our team. For example, during hurricane season we are charged with staffing the special needs shelter to provide safety for all people who are electric-dependent for either medications or life-saving equipment and may lose power during a storm. The shelter offers generator power that people can depend on to run oxygen machines and other life-sustaining equipment and a refrigerator to keep medicines that require it, such as insulin, cold. As a reminder, the shelter is a refuge of last resort, and certainly more of a lifeboat than a cruise ship, but it is a safe place to stay.

Recommended for you