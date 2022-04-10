Are you and I the only sane people left in America?
Sometimes it feels that way. Loud, mean people are everywhere: On Facebook, Twitter, cable TV, the radio, listening to all that loud, angry shouting creates a sensation that America is spinning out of control.
Perhaps you, like me, are confused. Most of our friends seem sane — mostly silent on the political issues — but a nice sane silence on political issues that is pleasing to be around. Maybe we silent, sane ones are the large majority, despite the constant sensation of loud angry voices bombarding us.
Did you know that in January only 1% of America tuned in to Fox News at night? Did you know that half that amount watched MSNBC?
Twitter is full of outrageous, hateful loud voices. But 75% of Americans don’t post a single tweet on Twitter.
The vast majority of us are the silent, sane, thoughtful, caring heartbeat of real America.
Last year, Americans were three times as likely to take money out of their wallet to support a charity as they were to support a political party or politician; 79% of Americans don’t write checks to political parties or politicians.
We are 50% more likely to register as Independents, than Republicans or Democrats. Put another way, 73% of Americans are not Republicans and 71% of Americans are not Democrats.
There is a fascinating book called “Democracy in America.” See if these quotes about America, American democracy, and American politics still ring true to you:
“I do not know if the people of the United States would vote for superior men if they ran for office, but there can be no doubt that such men do not run.”
“There are many men of principle in both parties in America, but there is no party of principle.”
“It would seem as if the rulers of our time sought only to use men in order to make things great; I wish that they would try a little more to make great men; that they would set less value on the work and more upon the workman; that they would never forget that a nation cannot long remain strong when every man belonging to it is individually weak; and that no form or combination of social polity has yet been devised to make an energetic people out of a community of pusillanimous and enfeebled citizens”
“Whatever the prerogatives of the executive power may be, the period which immediately precedes an election and the moment of its duration must always be considered as a national crisis, which is perilous in proportion to the internal embarrassments and the external dangers of the country.”
“Men are no longer bound together by ideas, but by interests; and it would seem as if human opinions were reduced to a sort of intellectual dust, scattered on every side, unable to collect, unable to cohere.”
Alex de Toqueville was commenting on America in 1835. Have we really changed?
Ignore the loud, angry voices. You are part of the sane, silent majority. Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .