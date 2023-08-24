While my own child has grown beyond the school years, I have the benefit of being around others who are still solidly in the formative years of their kids’ lives. As they share their need to school shop and get clothes, backpacks and shoes, it reminded me of those years with my own girl and also those of long ago.

As the kids mature, doesn’t it seem like summer break is an oxymoron? From my experience, most kids are involved in sports or practice during those weeks out of class and there is a different schedule perhaps, but no down time. When school let out long ago, it was a summer stretched out into days of exploring, bike riding and swimming in the lake. We’d leave the house in the morning and not return unless we weren’t able to mooch a meal elsewhere. There were no water bottles to stay hydrated or snacks to keep us fueled.

