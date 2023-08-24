While my own child has grown beyond the school years, I have the benefit of being around others who are still solidly in the formative years of their kids’ lives. As they share their need to school shop and get clothes, backpacks and shoes, it reminded me of those years with my own girl and also those of long ago.
As the kids mature, doesn’t it seem like summer break is an oxymoron? From my experience, most kids are involved in sports or practice during those weeks out of class and there is a different schedule perhaps, but no down time. When school let out long ago, it was a summer stretched out into days of exploring, bike riding and swimming in the lake. We’d leave the house in the morning and not return unless we weren’t able to mooch a meal elsewhere. There were no water bottles to stay hydrated or snacks to keep us fueled.
Like feral children we ran amuck and thankfully stayed mostly safe. Playing in the woods or getting into mischief, we learned our limits, nursed our injuries, and tried to keep the secrets of childhood from our parents. Sometimes I wonder if today’s kids are really safer and better cared for or are they just missing out on experiences they can’t even fathom?
Even if they aren’t involved in sports, there are summer camps or sometimes mission trips. Scheduled and organized, are there any children who wander in nature and play with bugs and snakes anymore? Do kids babysit or pull weeds for neighbors? Rarely do I hear of kids having summer jobs and those who desire them struggle mightily to find one. That’s a shocker for me coming from a region where summer was the season and a high schooler could stock shelves, make hoagies, waitress or mow lawns to make spending money.
In the colder, northern climate where I went to school back in the day, we started in early September. Within weeks there was a change of seasons. By mid-October the puddles would be iced over in the mornings, and we’d take to wearing coats pretty quickly. When school shopping time came around it was sweaters, boots, and a new coat each season. Most of the daily wear clothing was hand-me-downs, or clothing passed on by a parent whose child had outgrown it.
When it’s time to focus on going back to school, I can’t help but think what’s the point of all that school shopping here in the south? It is still blasting hot. Wearing new fall clothing could cause heat stroke during midday. When the clothing ads start rolling in, I pitch them. While layered outfits with riding boots feels soft and romantic in my spirit, those items are for the folks much farther north of here.
If you are back in the school routine, my hat’s off to you. These are hectic times. May I suggest that as the temperatures moderate and the storms ease off that there be a time now and again to get outdoors for some unstructured, but supervised exploration? A time where kids can watch a bug, gather stones and leaves, and maybe find a bit of outdoor treasure? Change is out there; you just have to go and find it.