Traveling out of the area for work-related meetings or to visit family, it’s always a plus to get to try new eateries. Typically, on the hunt for healthy or even vegan leaning dining, it’s a challenge in our local area. There are a few places that fit those preferences, but sometimes they aren’t open or it’s just too hard to get in to dine.

Our area has grown, but still lacks the extensive variety of larger areas like Lakeland or Brandon. It seems this might soon ease. Seeing the story last Thursday about Chipotle coming to town, I finally have a dining option to celebrate. I know others are more excited about the other chains arriving soon, but for me Chipotle will fill a niche I’ve been yearning over.

