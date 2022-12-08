Traveling out of the area for work-related meetings or to visit family, it’s always a plus to get to try new eateries. Typically, on the hunt for healthy or even vegan leaning dining, it’s a challenge in our local area. There are a few places that fit those preferences, but sometimes they aren’t open or it’s just too hard to get in to dine.
Our area has grown, but still lacks the extensive variety of larger areas like Lakeland or Brandon. It seems this might soon ease. Seeing the story last Thursday about Chipotle coming to town, I finally have a dining option to celebrate. I know others are more excited about the other chains arriving soon, but for me Chipotle will fill a niche I’ve been yearning over.
When visiting family in Gainesville, this is one quick eatery I’m always delighted to dine. Completely customizable and offering guacamole and chips, what more could one ask for? The only issue I always seem to have has been having large enough portions that it makes sense to save some for lunch the next day. If I’m traveling and have no storage, I’m sad to toss that half of the meal in the trash. Once they are local though, one bowl is easily lunch for two days for me making it an even better value.
I’ll be intrigued to see how the chain’s “bare bones” styling meshes with our local demographic. In a college town, rough wood furnishings mirror the simplicity of dorm living and most of the usual diners don’t have back issues and mobility concerns. In other areas I’ve traveled, the patrons pretty much reflect a similar age group. Hopefully our local chain will get enough traffic to stay long term, but then I wonder how much lunch business there really is around here. More options open in the evenings after work hours will be a good thing for many of us.
Most of the folks I know don’t go out for lunch. It’s a bit sad, isn’t it? We dine at our desks, chugging away in the short-staffed reality nearly all find themselves working within. If you’re fortunate enough to work nearby a local eatery where you can walk to grab a bite, that’s a bonus. For others, I imagine the travel to get lunch usually consumes the lunch break necessitating a dine at your desk outcome regardless. Perhaps delivery options could alleviate some of this and boost business as well?
Eating out every day has a financial hit too. I’ve never been one of the crowd that manages to dine out each day, but if that describes you, more power to you. Obviously, you’re keeping our eateries open and available for the rest of us who can’t or don’t dine daily. Soon there will be even more options open and delightful things to try. As we enjoy the enhanced variety, don’t forget about the locally owned eateries who’ve been here preparing meals for the community for years. Ask your neighbors and coworkers about their favorites and be sure to add them to your travels. Just like shopping local keeps the region strong, eating local helps keep dollars where they belong – right here in your community.