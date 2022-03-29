This past week, the Senate Judiciary Committee held the confirmation hearings for Judge Kentaji Brown Jackson. The judge has become one of the most popular nominations to the Supreme Court in recent history, with approximately 53% of Americans supporting this confirmation and only 26% opposing it, according to recent polls. In addition, the American Bar Association issued an outstanding recommendation for Judge Jackson after conducting interviews with over 200 members who worked with her.
Overall, Judge Jackson has had an outstanding career thus far.
The judge graduated from Harvard Law School and served as editor for the Harvard Law Review. She served eight years on the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, as well as being vice chair of the United States sentencing commission. That being said, Judge Jackson should have been an easy confirmation with bipartisan support. Instead, we are again seeing the worst in American politics show through.
The Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee began acting in a manner unbecoming of an elected official. For example, the Republican members of the committee began pressing Judge Jackson extensively over her sentencing record in child exploitation cases that she presided on. They were determined to make it seem as if Judge Jackson was too lenient on these defendants and went as far as demanding the confidential pre-sentencing reports. In response, she made it very clear that these reports were confidential in order to protect the victims themselves and their identities.
The most mind-blowing question asked of the judge came from Senator Marsha Blackburn when she was asked to define a woman. The judge responded by stating that this was not her job and her role is to interpret the laws with the facts of each case. This drew a massive amount of backlash from the Republican members, who consistently broke the parliamentary rules during the hearing.
It became clear that the Republican Senators were only playing this game because of the spotless reputation of Judge Jackson. There is not a single thing on her resume that she did not earn and everything on it demonstrates her expert ability to understand our legal system. However, the Republican Party had to come up with some reason to oppose the nomination, even if it meant coming up with a crazy assumption.
Quite frankly, her credentials far exceed those of the senators who were pressing Judge Jackson so extremely. Take the credentials of Senator Blackburn, who graduated from Mississippi State University with a degree in economics. On the contrary, Judge Jackson graduated magna cum laude from Harvard University with a degree in government.
In spite of the rough two years that President Biden has served as president, this is one of the few good things that he has done. While simultaneously appointing the potentially first black woman to the Supreme Court, he has ensured that this pick was one of the most qualified in our history. If confirmed, Judge Jackson would serve with honor and excel in the position.