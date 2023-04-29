Normally, it feels as if I have a lot going on in my life. There is a good reason for that – I do have a lot going on. Think of me as a juggler keeping 10 balls in the air, and you can’t let one of them fall.
Recently, I’ve felt as if eight of the aforementioned balls are heading to the floor.
There are things you have to understand about me to appreciate why this is so. First, unlike some people, I was not born organized. Evidence of this can be found just by stepping into my office, which currently resembles a disaster area. Cleaning and organizing it is on my to-do list, but nowhere near the top.
One of the reasons I’m disorganized is that I suffer from ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder). I have a tough time focusing on something, especially when there are other bright shiny things that draw my attention to them. I take medication, and it does help, but it’s still easy to be distracted.
One result of all this is I find it difficult to prioritize tasks. I look at a list of things that need doing or walk into my office determined to make a dent – and the sheer number of tasks paralyzes me. It doesn’t help that all the tasks in question seem to scream at me with the same volume – pay attention to me! – and often I wind up walking away from it and getting nothing done.
For some reason, it’s been especially bad the past few days. Part of it there are things on the schedule that need to be prepared for – readers of last week’s column may recall I was scheduled to be on the radio April 28th, and to me that meant at least attempting to update my website, which I’ve not done in a while.
The other event is a book signing I’m doing May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, located on the second floor of the Avon Park Community Center (310 W. Main St., Avon Park). That meant ordering books and sending much needed information to the patient Gaylin Thomas, who hasn’t yelled at me yet. Not that she would ... she’s a lovely woman. But if anyone could drive her to it, I bet I could.
Another person needed information for a convention I’m attending in July. This was stuff I had to look up and took time to put together. But she needed it sooner rather than later.
This doesn’t include reading I need to be doing, writing I want to be doing, and a project I’m working on for the summer. It all needs to be done at some point – and it all feels important.
I’m fortunate that while I do not possess innate organizational skills, I do have friends. Best friend Tina helped me pick the things that were the most critical at the time and I slowly began checking things off a list. My mentor Dean suggested making a list of things that could wait a week and laying that aside, focusing on what couldn’t wait. This meant pushing a bright shiny I wanted to play with into next week so I could work on more immediate tasks.
I still feel as if I’m juggling 10 balls in the air. But, at this point, finishing up the column for the week, it feels as if only four balls are falling instead of eight.
It’s not perfect, but it’s progress. I can be happy with that.