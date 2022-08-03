In this article, I want to touch base with you on some of the topics we have covered so far in this column. It seems like a good time to do reminders and updates on a few things, just so we are all working with the best information as things change in this crazy world around us.
First, Wendy Torres and I had the great pleasure of attending the Community Baby Shower event at the Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, July 30. This was one of the first post-lockdown events I have attended, and I was impressed by the turnout, both of vendors and the community. The health department team took books from our Reading is Health project, which was highlighted in the May 31st article, and gave them to families who attended. This project aims to help children develop a love of reading by giving them a book that is really theirs and doesn’t have to be returned. Being able to read is the key to a healthier life.
There are few life activities that you can do if you can’t read, and you certainly cannot advocate for your own health care. Statistics show that only 45% of children in Highlands County are at a third-grade reading level. This project aims to improve that over time. Some books are provided in Spanish-English language versions for those children who may struggle with English. The goal is to help them learn English while preserving their Spanish language skills, which are a great asset in our world today. We also hope that they will share the reading experience with family and help others learn to love books, too.
Second, I want to remind everyone that COVID-19 is still out there. It may seem like we have all moved on from the pandemic, and in a lot of ways we have, but it is still highly important to take common-sense precautions to keep yourself and loved ones safe. I have noticed in my personal sphere that there are more of my family and loved ones who seem to be coming down with COVID-19, some with recurring illness. Fortunately, this Omicron variant does not seem to be as deadly, but it still makes people sick and can be serious.
Please take time to wear your masks in crowded areas, wipe down common surfaces (such as grocery cart handles) and get your vaccine or boosters. The health department no longer has walk-in COVID testing, but we do offer appointments if you would like to see one of our providers. Please call 863-382-7272 to make an appointment. Otherwise, please visit a local urgent care center for vaccines, testing and treatment. Remember, if you are sick, isolate from others so you do not share the virus and be sure to follow what your provider tells you.
Next, I am very happy to announce that our Community Health Needs Assessment survey is now active and ready for you to complete. This survey, a partnership with AdventHealth and the health departments in Highlands and Hardee counties, is a chance for everyone to share their thoughts on what is most needed in our county to help everyone be healthy. The survey will take a few minutes to fill out, but your input is vital to how we move forward in the next five years to build a Healthier Highlands. Please go to www.research.net/r/HardeeHighlands and take the survey. Then share it with your friends, family, co-workers, in-laws, out-laws … just everyone, everywhere in Highlands and Hardee counties. We simply can’t do it without you.
And, finally, it’s back-to-school time. DOH-Highlands is offering a Fast Track immunization Clinic this Friday, Aug. 5th, for free required school entry vaccinations. No appointment is needed … just walk in. A parent or guardian does need to be present. This event will be at our Sebring office, 7205 S. George Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 863-382-7272 or 863-382-7204.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.