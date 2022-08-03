In this article, I want to touch base with you on some of the topics we have covered so far in this column. It seems like a good time to do reminders and updates on a few things, just so we are all working with the best information as things change in this crazy world around us.

First, Wendy Torres and I had the great pleasure of attending the Community Baby Shower event at the Lakeshore Mall on Saturday, July 30. This was one of the first post-lockdown events I have attended, and I was impressed by the turnout, both of vendors and the community. The health department team took books from our Reading is Health project, which was highlighted in the May 31st article, and gave them to families who attended. This project aims to help children develop a love of reading by giving them a book that is really theirs and doesn’t have to be returned. Being able to read is the key to a healthier life.

Recommended for you