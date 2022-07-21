Recently I’ve had several dear friends entrenched in the stress and chaos of moving. These weren’t the simple relocations one sometimes makes, but rather a life altering, complete shifting of their formerly stable, smoothly flowing lives.
With time of the essence, they packed and purged with vigor. Each had decades of life carefully integrated into their lovely homes. One room after the other had been carefully appointed over the years with beauty and elegance. From the furnishings to the décor, they were now faced with dismantling that which had taken them many thoughtful hours and dollars to complete.
When faced with a major change, how do you pick what you want to keep? With many treasured heirlooms, difficult choices seemed to present day after day. Particularly in the instance of a major move, one sometimes finds themselves facing situations they never anticipated. Whether due to illness or finances, death or divorce, job relocation or loss, sometimes choices get made for us and all we can do is power on through, making the best of painful circumstances.
Additionally challenging at this time, my friends have found the rapidity of sales to be sudden and swift. One effectively had her house sold before it even made the listings with an expectation of immediate occupancy. Barely into her final purging, she had to be ready to go in a week’s time.
All this moving and shaking got me to pondering my own state of living. If I had to move, I’d also be facing the overwhelming experience of sorting through an accumulation of things. From books to clothes, cooking gear to décor and everything in between; it is mind boggling thinking about it. Then there’s the plants. I have a thing for greenery and a grand fascination for new growth whenever possible.
One of my friends encouraged me to partake of her plantings because let’s face it, we can’t always take them with us. Of course, the last time I moved I did take my plants with me. Not all of them of course, but enough that my husband would tell you I had. From a collection of bromeliads gifted to me by a friend who moved abroad years ago to a bird of paradise I grew from the clipping from a dear one who has since passed, these are not just ornamentals in my yard, but also snippets of memory embodied within living beauty.
Carefully selecting a few of my friend’s extensive plantings, I later added them to my butterfly garden hoping to have the same effect she had enjoyed on her stunning property. Surveying the beautiful abundance, I rested a moment in awareness I might also find myself in similar circumstances one day. When you think about it, we are just conduits directing the things coming to us. As we take in, we can also give out and keep the energy flowing. I’m learning more and more each day to increase the outward flow of all things as I observe these dear ones opening their flood gates to bless those around them. Less is truly more on the pathway to freedom and simplicity.