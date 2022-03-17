The Kenilworth Lodge, a magnificent structure. Closed and deteriorating. What a shame. And why?
I’m sure that the Kenilworth Lodge is closed because of some kind of struggle. Maybe a power struggle like “I’ll show you.” Maybe not. Maybe I’m wrong on that subject. But, regardless, it is still closed.
I’m sure it needs to be brought up to code. I’m sure that is possible. I can’t think that the town of Sebring wants their historic lodge closed. If it is too expensive to fix, I bet there are retired persons who would love to help restore a place as beautiful as Kenilworth Lodge. If it is plumbing or electricity, I bet there are tradesmen who would come forth to help out. Was anyone ever asked or was the time frame too tight to even get input from the public? I would think that every avenue should be taken to save and preserve this beautiful lodge.
If it is going to be demolished then all of Sebring is going to lose. We are all going to lose a beautiful historic lodge. We are going to lose another business. How sad is that? I thought that Sebring was trying to rebuild.
I have talked to people who have lived here a lot longer than I have and they remarked just how beautiful the place was. They commented on the beautiful Christmas decorations there. They commented that it was a busy place. And now … it is closed.
It seems like there will be no winners in this situation. Only losers. The losers being the public. The losers being those who held business meetings there. The losers being those who held their Christmas parties there. The losers being those out-of-town guests who stayed there.
There is nothing quite like staying at an old historic hotel. The sounds, the smells, the surroundings.
I came here from a small town in Northwest Pennsylvania. We had our own old historic hotel. It came on hard times several years ago but it is doing OK now. I was sitting in the lobby one Saturday afternoon and overheard a much younger lady say, “Where is the air conditioning?” I told her that air conditioned rooms were 12 miles east of here … called the Holiday Inn. The only air conditioning in this old hotel is to open the window and enjoy the fresh breeze coming off the lake. That is the ambience of an old hotel.
Look at the Jacaranda in Avon Park. It is still up and running. It’s a beautiful place. I have eaten there several times. I was given a tour of the rooms that they rent. They are “old” but very nice. I’m sure they have had their problems but they have strived to keep it open. I realize it isn’t the size of the Kenilworth Lodge, but take one step at a time.
I, for one, think the Kenilworth Lodge can make a comeback and be successful. With the right marketing it could become a destination place. It overlooks a beautiful lake. So did the place in Northeast Pennsylvania. The lake was the main drawing card there.
Doris Henderson is a resident of Sebring.