Before we dig too deeply into this week’s topic, I feel the need to state that in general, I like Dell computers.
I have used Dell products for many years now. Currently, except for a MacBook Air I use for publishing, all my machines are Dell computers. They usually hold up well and last a while. I rarely had one break on me to the point where it couldn’t be used.
Now I will admit that one of my laptops (yes, I have more than one, why are you looking at me like that?) became so slow that it was difficult to do things on it. It also quit running Microsoft Office products, which is important for me since I use Word and Excel every day.
A good friend of mine took the misbehaving laptop and reformatted the drive, a drastic but necessary step. He has told me it should run better now. I will admit I haven’t had time to check on it because the laptop I’m currently using is faster and I just haven’t sat down and swapped the machines out.
However, as much as I like Dell and would recommend them to someone searching for a system, the laptop I’m currently using had developed a situation that is quite annoying.
Let me describe the laptop. It’s what’s called a “gaming” laptop, meaning it’s configured for computer games. A lot of this means a decent graphics card, along with increased memory. The keyboard lights up when you use it, and the letters and numbers are a soft blue.
Well, that’s true – except for two of the keys. You see, somehow I’ve managed to wear the letters off the “n” and “m” keys to the point that you can’t determine what they are anymore just by looking at them. There is a bright blue spot on each key in question.
As I said, this is annoying. The computer isn’t even two years old. And why these particular keys? It’s not like they’re the most used on the keyboard. It looks ugly.
Now, I am a touch typist to a certain extent so in a sense I don’t need the keys to show me what letter they are. Aside from looking terrible, the keys work fine.
But I thought I’d contact Dell and see if I could replace the keys. I figured I’d buy new keys and pop them into the keyboard, problem solved. Right?
I called Dell and before long I was talking to a man with a thick accent, though I understood him just fine. I explained my problem and my proposed solution.
The customer service rep informed me that the keyboard was a unit, and it was not simply a matter of swapping out a couple of keys. The whole keyboard would have to be replaced.
Further conversation indicated this was not something I could do myself, as it involved a number of steps that took it past my comfort zone. To get it fixed I would probably have to send it to Dell, and who knew how long all that would take?
I decided that I could live with ugly for right now. Thanking the rep, I hung up and regarded my poor keyboard.
Yes, as I said, this only ranks as an annoyance. And there may be a crazy solution. The rep suggested I get stickers to put on the keys so I’d know which was which.
Finding keyboard stickers may well be my next project. Meanwhile, I will continue to use this laptop, worn keys and all. If this is the biggest problem I have with it, I am thankful.