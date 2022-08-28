The 2022-2023 school year is underway, and our first few weeks have gone well, thanks to our teachers, staff, students and families. I hope our students have settled in, reacquainted with old friends, and made new friends. At the School Board of Highlands County, we look forward to a productive school year for the over 12,000 students we serve daily. We know that parental involvement plays a huge role in student success in the classroom; we encourage all of our parents and families to routinely visit their child’s school website and download the School Board of Highlands County app. School websites have a variety of parent and student resources and contain helpful information links.

Our schools offer parents several ways to engage with their child’s learning through participation in the School Advisory Council and the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. These are both wonderful means through which parents can stay informed and have a voice to provide input about many school activities.

