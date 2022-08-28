The 2022-2023 school year is underway, and our first few weeks have gone well, thanks to our teachers, staff, students and families. I hope our students have settled in, reacquainted with old friends, and made new friends. At the School Board of Highlands County, we look forward to a productive school year for the over 12,000 students we serve daily. We know that parental involvement plays a huge role in student success in the classroom; we encourage all of our parents and families to routinely visit their child’s school website and download the School Board of Highlands County app. School websites have a variety of parent and student resources and contain helpful information links.
Our schools offer parents several ways to engage with their child’s learning through participation in the School Advisory Council and the school’s Parent Teacher Organization. These are both wonderful means through which parents can stay informed and have a voice to provide input about many school activities.
If parents are social media users, we encourage them to follow the district and their child’s school on Facebook. These are great ways to stay informed about current events, check school calendars, access forms and documents, and get important notifications.
At the beginning of each new school year, it is important for parents to verify that we have their correct contact information in Skyward, our student information database. Parents should check that phone numbers, email addresses, and home addresses are all accurate and up-to-date.
I also want to take the opportunity to use this month’s Superintendent’s Corner to share information about the state’s new student assessment model – Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (FAST). Last year Governor DeSantis announced that the Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) was being eliminated and replaced with the FAST Assessment. FAST is part of the state’s new Coordinated Screening and Progress Monitoring System, which is aligned to the Florida Benchmarks in Excellent Student Thinking, or BEST, Standards. The shift to this model eliminated high-stakes, standardized end-of-year assessments and replaced that system with ongoing progress monitoring of student growth. This shift moved Florida to a statewide progress-monitoring system, which tracks student achievement throughout the year. We have been utilizing a progress-monitoring model here in Highlands County for years. With progress monitoring, teachers assess where students begin the year and then track progress as they learn. Teachers then compare each student’s starting performance to later performance to evaluate growth.
With the FAST model, students will be assessed three times per year, with shorter tests rather than multi-day standardized assessments. FAST assessment will occur in the fall, winter, and spring of each year. With FAST, students in VPK through second grade will begin their assessments during the first 30 days of school. For students in grades three through ten, an assessment will occur between September 6th and 16th. These tests will provide real-time data to inform teachers and parents about student growth and help support the individual educational needs of each child. For more information in detail about the new assessment method, visit the Florida Department of Education FAST portal at FLFAST.org.
Although we are only a short time into the year, schools are already bustling with activity. Classes, clubs, and organizations are in full swing, and our student-athletes have begun the fall season. The Highlands News-Sun celebrated fall sports last weekend at the 2022 Fall Sports Media Day at Lakeshore Mall. I truly appreciate Tim Smolarick, Romona Washington, and everyone at the Highlands News-Sun who played a role in this wonderful event. Our coaches and teams are looking forward to a successful school year, as are our teachers, administrators and staff.
I will update the community throughout the school year in my monthly Superintendent’s Corner as well as in my monthly update videos on our website and School Board of Highlands County Facebook page. If there is a particular topic or school initiative you would like to hear more about, you can let me know by using our Let’s Talk communication tool. Just visit our district website, click on the “Welcome to Let’s Talk” banner near the top of the page, and then click the “Superintendent” option to send me your message.
Dr. Brenda Longshore is the superintendent of the Highlands County School District.