I had seen the tracks in the snow, and I realized they were different. Different than a dog, or a coyote, they were larger and lined up in a different manner. It was a wolf track.
Living in a very rural part of northern Wisconsin serving as a 4-H agent for the University of Wisconsin Extension, I had the opportunity to travel far and wide in Rusk County. It was not unusual to see bear, deer, the occasional moose, and cougar. We had our own little part of the wild kingdom.
I have been fascinated with wolves for years and tracked (excuse the pun) their migration from Minnesota and Michigan into Wisconsin. When a pack reaches a certain size or young males find it is time to leave and find their own territory, the distance a “lone wolf” can cover is significant. Unfortunately, sometimes they meet an untimely end by being hit by a vehicle.
Wolves can generate strong emotions in the human pack. Early on we were competitors for food, and as we developed our livestock of sheep and cattle, wolves became an enemy, and we had to protect our flock. All this is understandable, and examining the debate of the value of wolves is more than I can cover here. In my opinion, I feel they do have a place in our wild world. We need to understand that as we move into wild areas with our quest to live there, we also need to be ready to share the space with the animals that were residents before us.
When I discovered the tracks in the snow in a stand of pines a few hundred yards from our house in Conrath, Wisconsin, I didn’t tell many about it so as not to raise up an alarm in the village. I had the quiet satisfaction of knowing we had another wild neighbor coming through.
A few years later I was sitting on the porch of a University of New Hampshire Extension house near the border of Canada. I was part of a New Hampshire 4-H camp during the summer and I was asked to go up and do some maintenance on the property. It had no electricity and it was a nice place to sit quietly in the early evening and let the night come to you. It was then I heard the unmistakable howl. I had heard it before on Canadian wilderness canoe trips and you never forget it. Recordings are fine, but hearing a wolf howl for real is unforgettable, and is something to be appreciated.
One howl turned into a chorus, and then I wondered if there was a pack down the road. What I discovered was a wolf sanctuary/rescue operation just down from the house. I went to visit a few days later, and although not open generally to the public, my interest and passion helped me gain a tour and be introduced face to face to some of the most magnificent animals.
The instructions were simple. Don’t stick your hand and fingers through the fence mesh, and when they come up to the fence to investigate you, don’t look them in the eyes. That would be interpreted as a challenge. I did lean my face against the fence and was licked/kissed by a wolf. My life was complete.
The social structure of a wolf pack is an example of teamwork, leadership and survival. They have a structure for the alpha male and female, a way to sort it out, and a collective responsibility for the welfare of the pack. A wolf pack works together for the common good; it is a system refined over time and works well. There is much we can learn from wolves. Our challenge is separating myth from fact, and the concept of the Big Bad Wolf is based on our fears and legend. An entertaining movie about the wolf is “Never Cry Wolf” where a researcher lives among a wolf pack and learns how they really live.
There could be many points in sharing these thoughts. One should be that there is place in our world for wild things. At one time in my career, I worked for the National Park Service and I have a graduate degree in recreation and park administration. While I worked for the NPS, I was able to see behind the scenes and gain an understanding that is unique. I have worked in some of the most wild and beautiful places on earth, and unfortunately, I have witnessed their decline as we have spent more time living “on” our earth instead of living “with” our earth.
As you purchase your daily or annual pass to our state and national parks, understand that your dollars are going to help preserve and maintain these resources for future generations. If you visit with a travel trailer or camper, do yourself and others a favor. Leave all the electronics, TVs and music at home. Enjoy the quiet and look at the stars. If you are lucky, and are in the right place at the right time, you might hear a howl as the wilds speak to you.
Tomorrow is the monthly EAA Chapter 1240 pancake breakfast at the Sebring Regional Airport. Follow the signs to Gate 24. If you ordered tickets for our annual EAA Chapter 1240 dinner, you can pick up your tickets at the pancake breakfast. I can say with certainty, we won’t be hearing any wolves howling, but there will be great food, company and the sounds of aircraft engines, which happen to be my second most favorite sound.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.