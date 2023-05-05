There is a difference between knowing something and understanding it. I have spent most of my career in education waging that battle with my students, especially dealing with technical content and machines and power tools. Here are some examples.

One of the most dangerous machines in a woodshop is the table saw. There are many woodworkers with missing or damaged digits, from a few seconds of distraction or lack of attention. It happened to me, and the damage was not too severe, but playing guitar has never been the same.

