There is a difference between knowing something and understanding it. I have spent most of my career in education waging that battle with my students, especially dealing with technical content and machines and power tools. Here are some examples.
One of the most dangerous machines in a woodshop is the table saw. There are many woodworkers with missing or damaged digits, from a few seconds of distraction or lack of attention. It happened to me, and the damage was not too severe, but playing guitar has never been the same.
A person can know all the safety rules and procedures, and that is a good thing. What is more important is to know why those rules are in place and understand how the machine works and how to cut different materials with it. If you understand how the table saw works and how the guides and fence work, you are in control of the process.
I have been fortunate that in all my years of teaching shop, I never had a student have an accident on the table saw. To confirm understanding, I would ask for a safety rule, and after hearing the correct answer, I would ask why? If they didn’t know why, they were not safe, and I had a teachable moment at hand (excuse the pun).
Another example that I have read about is flight instruction. To become a pilot there is a great deal of information to know and understand (the written FAA Ground School exam), in addition to learning how to fly an aircraft. For most, flying the aircraft is easier as you practice with an instructor and as a solo student pilot. There is still an understanding required of the physics of flight as a pilot flies and builds time and experience.
A challenge is that the FAA seems to be asking for more rote memory of the items on the FAA written exam. Another issue is the level of skill of the Certified Flight instructor (CFI). Many find the CFI certification as a step that has to be attained to build flight hours to be considered for an airline job. To be a CFI a person has to pass a written exam on the FAA rules and aviation knowledge and a test on the Fundamentals of Instruction (FOI). From an experienced educator’s point of view, the FOI content is a bit limited, but it is there as a foundation. With the lack of commercial pilots in aviation today, many CFIs are just passing through on their way to better things in aviation. Finding an experienced CFI to learn from can be a challenge.
Here is an example I ran into when teaching aviation content. The FAA definition of Density Altitude (DA) is altitude adjusted for non-standard temperature. A student can recite that answer and get the question correct, but does the student understand what it means?
Air is a fluid that the aircraft travels through, and the air flow over the wings creates lift. The hotter the air, the less dense the air is, and the lift of the wing is less efficient with thinner air. Air is also thinner at higher altitudes, so high altitudes of runways on a hot day can cause serious issues with the takeoff performance of an aircraft. A pilot needs to know how to make adjustments or not to attempt to take off at all. An aircraft performance baseline is developed at sea level at 59 degrees F. Beyond those conditions, a pilot will check a performance chart and determine if, with the current weight of the aircraft, fuel, passengers, and luggage, it is safe to take off in the current conditions.
Options for the pilot in command may be to wait until the air is cooler, and / or reduce the weight being carried by the plane. The point is, beyond knowing the definition of density altitude, a pilot needs to understand what it means in order to make safe and sound decisions.
The challenge of teaching for understanding is something we as educators deal with every day. The emphasis on standardized testing can lead to the temptation to teach for the test. Another factor is many of our learners today don’t have the patience to seek the understanding of a topic, they just want the answer and to move on. Our fast-paced world of instant information does not help the situation. In today’s world, getting a student to think beyond the answer and develop understanding is an ongoing issue. When you have the opportunity, thank a teacher for what they do in their classroom every day. It takes skill and experience to develop understanding.
John Rousch is the director of the Heartland Engineering and Aviation Technology Center, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of the School Board of Highlands County and Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.