Florida is short of teachers. That’s terrible news for our children. It does not appear that our state legislature or governor appreciates the gravity of the challenge facing our children in getting an education in this state.

In a prior column I wrote how we had doubled our spending on schools in real dollar terms over the last 40 years, but none of that money went to teachers. We’ve loaded our schools up with expensive mandates instead of focusing our investment on the classroom. It is a scandalous situation that our elected officials in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., have created.

