Florida is short of teachers. That’s terrible news for our children. It does not appear that our state legislature or governor appreciates the gravity of the challenge facing our children in getting an education in this state.
In a prior column I wrote how we had doubled our spending on schools in real dollar terms over the last 40 years, but none of that money went to teachers. We’ve loaded our schools up with expensive mandates instead of focusing our investment on the classroom. It is a scandalous situation that our elected officials in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C., have created.
To attract new teachers, Florida has dramatically increased starting teacher pay. Note to the bright minds in Tallahassee: If you are losing teachers faster than you can hire them, perhaps you should think about reducing the existing teacher turnover instead of throwing more money at recruiting new teachers.
Reader C shares her thoughts about this problem.
“First, let me thank you for your article about the teacher shortage here in Florida. There is one thing you didn’t mention that I believe is worth mentioning. While money was given to the starting pay of new teachers, which will now be a minimum of $47,500, other teachers continue to suffer under the oppressive laws.
“I have 23 years of very successful teaching of students of all levels and abilities, but as a new Florida teacher I, with 23 years of experience, I make only $5,500 more than a new Florida teacher with absolutely NO courses in education, no experience in any classroom, and no related degree in that which they teach.
“How can anyone be surprised that on top of all the stressors you mentioned in your article about the teaching profession, new teachers are leaving in droves. They are woefully unprepared and under-educated for the job. I acknowledge that after a considerable period of time, people can learn the profession and become good teachers, but what happened to those students who had to endure this incredibly steep learning curve?
“The proof of this wanton neglect for public education is that we celebrate the fact that, despite being in a relatively secure and affluent area, our schools are achieving less than 50-60%proficiency on basic reading and writing skills (even before the pandemic)! Where I come from, parents and community members would be outraged at such statistics.”
C is correct on many counts. Since C is from Lake County, let’s look there.
If you are a new teacher hired in Lake County with no experience, your starting pay is $45,725. With 14 years of experience, a new-teacher-hire in Lake makes the exact same money as a brand-new teacher with no experience. A new teacher with 15 years of experience makes a total of $75 a year more than a kid out of college with no experience.
Failing to retain experienced teachers means we have to hire too many new teachers with no experience. Are we surprised our schools are struggling when we can’t keep talented, experienced teachers in our classrooms?
In C’s home school district of Lake County, for instance, only 42% of 10th graders could pass the state’s standardized exam for 10th graders. Third, fourth and fifth graders were just at a 52%passing rate. Polk, with a passing rate of just 38% for 10th graders, and Highlands, with a 40% passing rate for 10th graders, are similar to Sumter, only slightly better at a 57% passing rate.
These terrible results are a lack of vision and leadership by Tallahassee.
What do you think? Share your thoughts.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .