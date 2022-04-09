Readers of this column may recall that I am also a fiction writer. That means, according to one definition, I sit in a room and make stuff up. It’s a fun job, and sometimes one I get paid for.
Like other writers, I offer my short stories and novels through a variety of channels. One of the bigger channels is Amazon. Through their program I offer eBooks that can be downloaded onto their ereader, the Kindle, to be read and enjoyed by those willing to plunk some money down to get their hands on them.
I have occasionally given away my work. But for the most part, one of the reasons I write is to make money. I know of other writers who write and sell enough that they use their earnings for luxuries like food and rent. Unlike those writers, I don’t make enough to cover our expenses yet, but it is a goal I have.
The above paragraph has shocked some of you. A writer wanting to make money from their craft. How crass! Art should be for art’s sake, and shouldn’t be cheapened with money.
Well, sorry to burst your bubble, but yes, writers want to make money too.
This is why a new trend that has recently sprouted up in the eBook world has me furious. There are apparently readers out there who are encouraging other readers to buy a Kindle eBook, read it to the end – and then return it for a full refund.
Let me be clear. This is not someone who accidentally downloaded something they didn’t want. Nor is it someone who downloaded a book, found after the first few chapters in that they hated it, and returned it. I will grant you that those people make a strong case for getting a refund.
The readers I’m referring to here download a book, read it cover to cover, and then, even if they loved it, return it for a full refund. They are treating Amazon like a library that lends them books.
I have nothing against libraries. I love libraries. And when you can’t afford to buy a book, they are an outstanding resource to get and read something you want. Many even offer to loan eBooks in addition to print books.
But Amazon is not a library. It is a business. Authors do not put their books up there to be borrowed, but to be bought.
You may think if you do this, the only one who gets hurt is Amazon, and they’re a big company that can handle it. Well, that is not accurate.
Let’s say you download one of my books to read (thank you). Amazon will credit me the price of the book minus their cut, which varies. Let’s call it 30% for our example here. So far, so good.
Let’s further say you read the book cover to cover and decide to return it. Amazon has nice return policies and will refund you your money. They will then turn around and take back what they paid me for the book. If there was a fee charged to me for your downloading the book, that does NOT get refunded.
See what I’m saying? The one who gets hurt in this is the poor writer. You’re taking from them. And while it’s within Amazon’s return policy to permit it, that doesn’t make it right.
If you can’t afford to buy books, there are so many alternatives. Check out the library. Prowl used bookstores. See if a kind friend has it and borrow it.
But please, do not hurt us writers who spend our time sitting in a room making stuff up. Stiffing us for the cost of the book does us no favors. And can even do us harm.
If you buy a book and read it cover to cover, don’t return it. After all, artists must eat, too.