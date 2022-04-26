After writing on the then-potential repeal of the 1967 Florida Law that created the Reedy Creek Improvement District, I had some readers explain to me their rebuttals. By all means, I am more than willing to listen to their side of the discussion and appreciate the respectful manner in which they voiced their opinions. That being said, I still have some reservations about the dissolvement of the improvement district. The dissolvement was made official just this past Friday after Governor DeSantis signed the bill and will take place in June of 2023.
One of the largest reservations that those in the Florida Legislature had was the economic impact of the dissolvement. As previously stated, by having this special district, Disney was able to take control of the needs of the district and the infrastructure. According to Insider, the corporation would do so by literally taxing itself $105 million dollars a year in general revenue. If you have ever driven inside the Reedy Creek Improvement District or visited a Disney park, you can see just how efficient they are in utilizing these funds without needing the influence of county bureaucracy.
However, with the abolishment of the district and the annexation of the Disney property by the surrounding Osceola and Orange counties, these $105 million are not transferable. This was made very clear by the Orange County Tax Collector Scott Rudolph, who also noted that all debt and obligations made by the corporation are absorbed by the county. On top of that, State Senate Minority Leader Gary Farmer then told CNBC that taxpayers in this county can see each taxpayer be burdened with an additional $1,000 in taxes. Therefore, if the Walt Disney properties were already self-sustaining and did not need the state’s funding, then why change that?
Furthermore, in a responding column to my own, the question was raised as to why the Walt Disney Company had to be involved in politics. To that, I turn the table to the landmark Supreme Court case, Citizens United v. FEC. In 2008, the Federal Election Commission attempted to limit use of general funds in airing a critical advertisement against then-presidential candidate Hilary Clinton. The Supreme Court voted in favor of Citizens United and established a massive precedent for corporate political free speech. The Supreme Court found a constitutional wrong in the Federal Election Commission determining what corporate free speech was allowed.
The Walt Disney Company, a company who according to Oxford Economics generates seventy-five billion dollars in economic activity, utilized their free speech in cutting their political contributions in Florida. In turn, Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature removed the special district that Disney’s property lay within. With that, I quote the opinion of the Supreme Court in Citizens United v. FEC. The court states, “The First Amendment protects speech and speaker, and the ideas that flow from each.”
By no means am I in favor of a group of elementary school students being taught about sexuality and gender-orientation, which is something I did not make clear in my last column. However, the actions taken by Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature after Disney spoke out against the bill are where I disagree. There was no impact that the Reedy Creek Improvement District had on the rest of Florida, other than being self-sustained by the Walt Disney Company. At the end of the day, this was all just Governor DeSantis lining himself up for a presidential campaign in 2024 at the expense of the Florida taxpayer.
Miguel Arceo is a senior student athlete at Sebring High School.