Most recently, our state house lawmaker, Representative Kaylee Tuck, announced her sponsorship of universal education savings account legislation in House Bill 1. This type of legislation has been supported and promoted by Americans for Prosperity, Florida.

While the world around us has transformed over the last hundred years, our educational system has not changed. Our education system must adapt to meet the needs of our students for decades to come. House Bill 1 will transform the way Florida educates our students and will allow families to decide the best educational path for their children. This legislation will give students the opportunity to take advantage of their unique learning style or path to set them up for success.

