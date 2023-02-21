Most recently, our state house lawmaker, Representative Kaylee Tuck, announced her sponsorship of universal education savings account legislation in House Bill 1. This type of legislation has been supported and promoted by Americans for Prosperity, Florida.
While the world around us has transformed over the last hundred years, our educational system has not changed. Our education system must adapt to meet the needs of our students for decades to come. House Bill 1 will transform the way Florida educates our students and will allow families to decide the best educational path for their children. This legislation will give students the opportunity to take advantage of their unique learning style or path to set them up for success.
By supporting Representative Tuck and House Bill 1, we will ensure universal education savings accounts are utilized. This unique approach will be leading our nation to revolutionize the way our students learn. Education savings accounts take the state portion of the dollars that go towards educating a student and put them in a savings account, similarly to an Health Savings Account, that a parent can then use to pay for a student to attend a traditional public school, private school, pay for tutoring, or college.
House Bill 1 has been named the top priority for Florida House Speaker Paul Renner and if it passes will open school choice for Florida students this upcoming school year. Opponents of this bill will say that by taking away the state portion of funding for each individual student we will be further crippling the traditional public school system. This could not be further from the truth as school districts will keep the local tax dollars for the student who leaves the traditional public school system, and they won’t be paying to educate that student. In addition, every year the state contributes more and more towards the traditional public school system and that won’t stop anytime soon. In fact, Governor Ron DeSantis just announced a new push to increase teacher salaries and it is being called the “Teachers bill of rights.”
If HB 1 were to pass, a rural district like the one we live in, represented by Kaylee Tuck, we could see a school created teaching math and reading on a farm using real life examples. You may be thinking this idea is crazy, but there is a school that is already doing this in Miami Dade County.
HB 1 will put parents and their children in control so they can decide the best pathway to success with the ability to utilize their child’s school funding to do so.
Let’s continue to support our House Speaker Paul Renner and Representative Kaylee Tuck in passing House Bill 1 on educational freedom. Florida has been a leading state in providing school choice options. Now is the time to pass universal education savings accounts to allow every student the ability to choose their educational pathway.
Tina Altic is the grassroots engagement director at Americans for Prosperity-Florida.