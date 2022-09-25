Florida used to have mediocre schools. When Jeb Bush was elected as the “Education Governor” in 1999, Florida’s fourth-grade reading scores were 205 – seven points below the national average. Fourth-grade math scores were 216 – six points below the national average.

In 2019, just 20 years later, Florida’s reading scores had soared to 225 – five points better than the national average. Math scores were six points better than the national average. We were not yet, but hopefully, on our way to being one of the best state K-12 systems in America.

