Florida used to have mediocre schools. When Jeb Bush was elected as the “Education Governor” in 1999, Florida’s fourth-grade reading scores were 205 – seven points below the national average. Fourth-grade math scores were 216 – six points below the national average.
In 2019, just 20 years later, Florida’s reading scores had soared to 225 – five points better than the national average. Math scores were six points better than the national average. We were not yet, but hopefully, on our way to being one of the best state K-12 systems in America.
How did Florida make such significant progress compared to other school systems around the country? What are the steps we need to take to make Florida one of the top five K-12 school systems in America?
I’m pretty sure eliminating a school name because that individual was not a perfect person or limiting classroom discussion on diversity, equality and inclusion were not the causes of the significant improvement in K-12 education in Florida, nor the best path to accelerate student achievement.
Unfortunately, we are now throwing Florida’s educational progress away by focusing on the wrong issues for our schools instead of focusing on the goal of creating a top-five K-12 school system. Did you know being a top five K-12 school system for our children is not on either the legislature or governor’s lists?
Florida’s current school test numbers tell a distressing narrative. The state and each county had increased their percentage of students performing at grade level (Level 3) from 2015 until 2019. Then we had COVID. The state of Florida’s students on grade-level achievement went from 58% in 2019 back down to 53% in 2022.
This drop-off in student performance at grade level happened across almost every county in Florida. That’s not good. Lake County has only 52% of its students performing at grade level expectations; Highlands is 44%; Polk is 48%, all below the state average. Only Sumter is above the state average at 63%. Even then, only 63% performing at grade level expectations is a failing grade. Florida has gone backward as a state with K-12 student performance.
We have a K-12 school system in Florida that could be better. That demands the governor and legislature’s attention. That’s what we should be arguing about. How does Florida create a top-five K-12 system? Let’s argue about something important.
Instead, we are treated to a circus atmosphere at school board meetings and no concrete goal or plan by the state government to create top-tier schools. Not long ago, school board meetings were about as exciting and controversial as taking a breath of air. Do you know what was more exciting than a typical school board meeting? Anything.
I am so disappointed in the people on the radical left and the radical right with their secondary causes filling up school board time. I just want to yell out, “go home!”
We have serious problems in student achievement caused by COVID. We don’t have a concrete plan from the governor or our legislature to make Florida’s schools top-tier. Hey, you angry adults — grow up. Quit acting like a three year old with a tantrum. Let’s argue about how to make Florida’s K-12 schools one of the best in the country for a change.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Highlands News-Sun and the Highlands Sun, as well as newspapers in Lake, Polk and Sumter counties. He can be reached at David@D-R.Media .