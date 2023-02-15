HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a chronic disease many in our community live with every day. I’m sure many of us know people who live with this disease and are aware of their struggles. Others who live with HIV keep it to themselves because of the stigma still surrounding this disease and those who have it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us that we can stop HIV together as a community by sharing resources and information. The process starts with simply talking. About HIV. About AIDS. About treatments and preventions. About resources for care. About how to help each other live our best lives.

Recommended for you