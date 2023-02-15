HIV, or human immunodeficiency virus, is a chronic disease many in our community live with every day. I’m sure many of us know people who live with this disease and are aware of their struggles. Others who live with HIV keep it to themselves because of the stigma still surrounding this disease and those who have it.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reminds us that we can stop HIV together as a community by sharing resources and information. The process starts with simply talking. About HIV. About AIDS. About treatments and preventions. About resources for care. About how to help each other live our best lives.
Let’s start with testing. The only way to know if you have HIV is to get tested. Knowing your HIV status helps you choose options to stay healthy. The CDC recommends that everyone get tested for HIV at least once. It’s easy enough to do. Simply ask your doctor to add it to the bloodwork ordered at your next regular checkup. I must admit my doctor was probably shocked when I did this, but now it gives me assurance that I have taken that step to protect my own health and my partner’s. Some people are at higher risk of this disease, so they should be tested more often. The CDC website at www.cdc.gov/stophivtogether/ offers information about those risk groups and how to protect yourself if you are in one of them.
Prevention is the next step. If you are in a relationship with someone who has HIV, it’s important to talk to your health care provider about what you can do to prevent contracting the disease. Pre-exposure prophylaxis, or PrEP, can give you the peace of mind to enjoy your relationship knowing you have taken that precaution. Post-exposure prophylaxis, or PEP, can also help prevent the disease, if used within 72 hours of an exposure. One of the most basic and effective protections for any sexually transmitted disease is the use of condoms.
Treatment for HIV has come a long way. Today, over 1 million people in the United States are living with HIV. Thanks to better treatments, those with HIV are now living longer, better quality lives. Talking to your partners, family, and friends about how your treatment plan helps you have an undetectable viral load will help them understand that it means you cannot give HIV to your partners. Taking HIV treatment medications as soon as you are diagnosed will help you stay healthy. Visit your health care provider regularly to monitor your progress. If you don’t have a health care provider, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County offers confidential testing and treatment for all sexually transmitted infections (STIs), including HIV. Please call for an appointment at 863-386-6040.
If you would like more information on HIV services in your area, the CDC’s national health information hotline can provide answers regarding HIV testing, how to best protect yourself, and where to get an HIV test. That number is 800-HIV-0440 (800-448-0440). TTY users can dial 888-480-3739. The lines are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday.
Pamela Crain is the public information officer for Florida Department of Health in Highlands County.