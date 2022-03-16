Every few years, the Florida Department of Health in Highlands County (DOH-Highlands) partners with other community groups and healthcare organizations to create a community survey that gathers data on the health of all people in our communities. This survey asks questions about your opinion on health issues within your own community and those that may impact you or someone you know personally.
This is called the Community Health Needs Assessment and is a tool we count on to get honest answers about where our county and its residents and visitors stand on health issues and what you – our stakeholders – feel is most needed. This data is then analyzed to help the health department and our partner organizations better plan how to spend limited budget dollars to do the most good for the most people. It tells us what you feel are the most important things we should consider and how much those things impact the quality of life here in Highlands County.
Why do I bring this up? Because in a few weeks you will be seeing messages in various places, formats and languages about the Highlands County Community Health Needs Assessment Survey, asking you to take a few minutes to answer the questions and submit the survey. I hope you will take the time to let your voice be heard. You are the ones who really know how our programs influence your health and where there may be room for improvement.
The survey will be available online or in paper format, in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole languages. We will have copies in the main lobby at DOH-Highlands’ Sebring office, located at 7205 S. George Blvd. Feel free to come in and pick up one for yourself and more for your friends and family to complete. As with any survey, the more information we gather, the more focused and complete our analysis will be, allowing a more targeted approach to health improvement planning.
Another opportunity for your voice to be heard will be participating in one of the focus groups to be held to discuss survey data and ideas about improving Highlands County community health. There will be three focus groups in Highlands, one of which will be in Spanish. Information on how you can participate in a focus group will be shared once the details on dates and locations have been worked out, so more to come on that. This is also a great way to meet your local health department staff – like me — and engage with others who have a passion for community involvement.
I am excited to be part of this project and hope that many of you will join me in making Highlands County a healthier place to live, work, learn and play. Keep an eye out for flyers and ads that link you to the survey or come by our Sebring office and pick up a copy. If you would like to talk about this project, feel free to ask for me at the front desk. I would love to meet you!
P.S. I haven’t found a way to add guacamole or avocado to my diet yet (or maybe I am just avoiding it), but I am still committed. If we meet at one of the focus groups, maybe you can share your favorite avocado recipes for me to try.
Pamela Crain is public information officer for the Highlands County Health Department.