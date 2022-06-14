I’ve been all but begging you to write for a few years now. With sudden clarity, it came to me that maybe it is time now to teach you to write. This is absolutely presumptuous of me and I make no apologies. Then again, you learn by doing and I have been writing since childhood so maybe I can help you get words on paper – your words – not anybody else’s. Maybe it is time to drag you along kicking, screaming and protesting that you have nothing to say until you are at the point where you are willing to reveal yourself – in words. Why not give it a try?
You have toyed with the idea of writing for years. From time to time, somebody has complimented you on something you dashed off to say thank you, to express condolences, or just to explain something, to share. When these attempts are well received, it gives us confidence to continue writing. The most rewarding thing for me is when something I wrote touched someone or brought them a sense of peace or calm. Words are powerful. They can heal. They can also wound.
Early on, I was doing eight to 10 rewrites for anything I wrote, even emails. There was always a better word ‘out there’ than the one I had used or better punctuation that would make it more readable. I’m improving but I still find changes I want to make and hope I can send in a revision before it goes to press. Recently, when this happened, I tried to make light of it by telling my editor that I should not ever be allowed to ‘hit Send’ after cocktail hour ... She was very forgiving.
I am almost completely self taught in the art of writing. After a single, brief writing class in junior college, the professor’s encouragement sent me on this path which has brought me acceptance of myself and others, as well as helping me make peace with all the years of growth, change, turmoil I have lived. I seem to have no filters. I spew it all out on the page and let the chips fall where they may. Getting it all on paper has become a sort of therapy. ‘Know thyself’ is an expression popular since my youth but, until I started writing, I did not fully realize what it meant.
I coped with a lonely childhood by writing. It seemed like magic that I could scribble something in pencil on paper and send it off in the mail to someone who would take the time to write back. Eventually, I was using an old typewriter and making carbon copies. I still have some of those priceless letters. Do you have a dusty cardboard box somewhere from your own childhood where you kept things that meant something to you? As a first step to ‘know thyself,’ why not revisit the child you were and what has mattered to you enough over the years that you saved it? Some things will bring back memories. Others will remain a mystery. Each was precious to you in some way. Why did you save it? What did it mean to you? Do you even remember why you kept it?
Your comments and emails are the encouragement I need to keep writing. Please keep them coming. However, I need to hear the good and the bad. What am I doing right ... or wrong? Tell me where I can improve. To paraphrase that famous movie line, “I can handle the truth.” In future columns, I would like to tell you what I have learned about writing and encourage you to write too. You are the only person who can tell what you have to tell ... in your own words.
If you hesitate to put it out there for the world to see right now, then don’t, but keep it in a file, a new box, or your computer and revise it over time – as I have. Don’t try to write like anybody else. There is nobody else like you. There never will be. You owe it to those who come after you to tell them who you were. This is the power of words. How would you like to be remembered? One way or another, we all live on in the memories of those who loved us. Tell them who you were – in your own words.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake. She invites your comments at samatsea5@gmail.com