A brilliant entrepreneur with no political experience stepped up to set America back on the right track. A great nation that was sliding into oblivion by evil decisions made by self-promoting power-hungry people seeking positions and wealth.
Donald Trump could negotiate with the smartest, not afraid to keep law and order, speak the truth to make America great again.
Donald Trump blew the minds of progressives, Democrats, never-Trumpers, and pretend republicans, who set out to destroy his presidency. The name Romney and Cheney used to be well-respected Republicans, now Mitt Romney is on tape supporting Black Lives Matter, a terrorist organization has burned down cities, terrorized Americans for more than two years, and Big Tech financially supported them. BLM officials live high on the hog while Black people and their communities suffer.
Hillary Clinton used the FBI and CIA, the former pride of our country, to denigrate the man elected to be president of our country. Because they knew he had courage and stamina to denounce injustice.
The Marxists in congress were afraid he would reveal those in the swamp, corruption in the government, truth about the Wuhan lab, China’s involvement in COVID-19, and terrorism around the world.
In four short years we were energy independent, our southern border closed, wages were rising, America was respected again after Obama’s apology tour, and he negotiated peace around the world.
Where are the dyed-in-the-wool Americans that have watched the Biden Administration undo everything that Trump accomplished, and destroyed it in 10 months? A man that campaigned from the basement, was manipulated by others with different un-American agendas, that can’t read a teleprompter, who has turned America into a third world country with food shortages, violence, lawlessness, creating a raciest country and indoctrinating our children in CRT, un-American ideology and put a woman on the Supreme Court that cannot identify what a woman is.
Give me Trump or his political equal, despite his sarcastic Twitter feeds, rather than a political hack that has been in Congress for 45 years and never made a correct decision.
It is time when every freedom-loving America needs to stand up and speak out and do something about the degrading of America. When you come to the place where you cannot do anything else, you must stand still and let God do it all. God Bless America!
Betty Hendsbee is a resident of Sebring.