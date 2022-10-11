I don’t know about you, but I am beginning to feel like a pincushion with a chemical stew of vaccine ingredients just sloshing around in me. It sure is getting old. The other night, after viewing probably far too many clever cartoons on the subject, I actually dreamed I was being chased by people in white coats – all gaining on me – each waving a needle dripping with vaccine. My sneakers were smokin’. I startled awake feeling like I had run a marathon – like I was running for my life.

In a way, we have been doing just that, running a seemingly-endless endurance race, trying to make the right choices. Two very bright friends recently told me they were not getting any more vaccines. I tried to be the ‘voice of reason’ but, truth be known, I was ‘this close’ to agreeing with them. After I hung up the phone, I sat thinking about all the supposed pros and cons. Bottom line – I say, “Bring it on. Bring on everything you’ve got – and thank you for this priceless, free vaccine.”

Recommended for you