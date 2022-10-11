I don’t know about you, but I am beginning to feel like a pincushion with a chemical stew of vaccine ingredients just sloshing around in me. It sure is getting old. The other night, after viewing probably far too many clever cartoons on the subject, I actually dreamed I was being chased by people in white coats – all gaining on me – each waving a needle dripping with vaccine. My sneakers were smokin’. I startled awake feeling like I had run a marathon – like I was running for my life.
In a way, we have been doing just that, running a seemingly-endless endurance race, trying to make the right choices. Two very bright friends recently told me they were not getting any more vaccines. I tried to be the ‘voice of reason’ but, truth be known, I was ‘this close’ to agreeing with them. After I hung up the phone, I sat thinking about all the supposed pros and cons. Bottom line – I say, “Bring it on. Bring on everything you’ve got – and thank you for this priceless, free vaccine.”
When I was almost 8 (in the late ‘40s) I remember standing next to a hissing, ‘whooshing’ iron lung along with all the other neighborhood kids looking through a domed glass top on this big silver ‘bullet’ at a playmate who had, until very recently, been tearing around the yard with the rest of us. She was so still. Eyes closed. Absolutely silent. She seemed not to be breathing. I, for one, thought she was actually dead and this was a coffin – until her eyelids fluttered faintly. Standing silently right against that big machine, we all shrank back.
I had seen dead animals but I had never seen a coffin or a little girl so inert. We never saw her again and nobody explained where she was. I’ll never forget the sight of someone who clearly was alive but could not move. There was no explanation of what polio was, how you might catch it, what the result could be. My vivid imagination resulted in nightmares for years.
Within a few years, there was a polio vaccine. I just went on Wikipedia and learned there is no cure for polio even now once you get it – but there is some possibly preventative treatment available. That’s the key word here.
So I hope this cautionary tale helps all of us make the right decision when we are offered yet another COVID vaccine or, for that matter, anything else we are offered to preserve our good health. We will all have to live with our decisions for a lifetime.