Every now and then I remember to take care of myself and go outdoors for a day. For this gal, there’s nothing better than escaping into the woods for a couple of sweaty hours of exploration. It is quickly becoming hot out there but since the rainy season hasn’t fully rolled in, the odds of hiking past noontime are still pretty decent. My backpack water bag full, hat on and pants sprayed to prevent hitchhiking ticks or chiggers, I set out with my eyes open and camera in hand.

Along the way there was casual conversation interrupted time and again by yet another wildlife sighting. Delightfully, this particular hike was one of ongoing discovery. From alligators to butterflies, otters, hawks and even bear tracks, it seemed to just keep getting better each mile we traversed. Thankfully a gentle breeze would cool us off from time to time because the sun continued its full-on roast until the rains eventually threatened.

Recommended for you