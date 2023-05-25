Every now and then I remember to take care of myself and go outdoors for a day. For this gal, there’s nothing better than escaping into the woods for a couple of sweaty hours of exploration. It is quickly becoming hot out there but since the rainy season hasn’t fully rolled in, the odds of hiking past noontime are still pretty decent. My backpack water bag full, hat on and pants sprayed to prevent hitchhiking ticks or chiggers, I set out with my eyes open and camera in hand.
Along the way there was casual conversation interrupted time and again by yet another wildlife sighting. Delightfully, this particular hike was one of ongoing discovery. From alligators to butterflies, otters, hawks and even bear tracks, it seemed to just keep getting better each mile we traversed. Thankfully a gentle breeze would cool us off from time to time because the sun continued its full-on roast until the rains eventually threatened.
Tracks of deer and hogs, along with the evidence of rooting, broke the muddy trail as we hiked on through. Seasonal ponds offered the click-click of frogs and buzzing of insects. Viceroy, yellow tiger, and spicebush swallowtail butterflies floated around us as the peacocks danced on low flowering herbs. So many wildflowers lined the trail, providing yellow, purple, and pink hues among the various shades of greenery. Now and again the heady sweetness of nectar-rich plants wafted on the breezes. Blackberry and wild blueberry bushes dotted with fruit offered a smorgasbord for the birds and wildlife that seemed to be all around us.
White-eyed vireos, Carolina wrens, blue jays, tufted titmice, blue-gray gnatcatchers, and woodpeckers worked the canopy overhead and teased us with intermittent appearances. A pileated woodpecker laughed in the distance and a red-shouldered hawk cried out as it made its way through the bayhead. Black and turkey vultures circled in the blue above as silently a swallow-tailed kite patrolled the pines in arcs of shaky flight.
The dark waters of a seasonal pond were broken by the blush of a roseate spoonbill sifting for a meal. The muddy surface around its ghostly legs was stirred by its flattened paddle snapping up small creatures. Eddies of swirling waves revealed the nearby fishing activity of a river otter. When the slickened animal eventually emerged, it quickly lopped right past the bright pink bird like some oily mirage disappearing into the woods behind it.
Alligators bobbed on the surface of other ponds, slowly drifting in the small waves kicked up by the afternoon breeze. No creature seemed to be in a hurry. We mirrored them, slowing as needed to observe longer or rest for a swig of water. The natural pacing of nature is one I yearn to return to whenever possible. Slowing the hours as I hesitate over an insect’s progress or watch as a butterfly sips its fill provides a delicate reminder of the futility of rushing through each day. It is good to breathe and walk outdoors if only to know that as I return to my daily toil there are yet otters fishing and butterflies floating on the breeze as brightly colored birds pluck round blue berries somewhere nearby.