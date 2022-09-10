Like a lot of you, I enjoy receiving packages in the mail. We are ordering online frequently these days, and then eagerly waiting for our goodies to show up.

Sometimes we’re forced to wait a while. I recently ordered proofs of a collection that I’ve published. I always order physical proof books before declaring something is officially published because I’ve learned from hard experience that a cover can look great in the digital file and then you get the hard copy and everything is off-center or worse.

