Like a lot of you, I enjoy receiving packages in the mail. We are ordering online frequently these days, and then eagerly waiting for our goodies to show up.
Sometimes we’re forced to wait a while. I recently ordered proofs of a collection that I’ve published. I always order physical proof books before declaring something is officially published because I’ve learned from hard experience that a cover can look great in the digital file and then you get the hard copy and everything is off-center or worse.
So, when I first placed the order, Amazon informed me that I’d be getting the proofs Sept. 7th. Goody, I thought. I am eager to get this latest publication out to readers’ hot little hands.
Then they updated the estimated delivery date: now, they’re not coming in until Oct. 3rd.
I realize there are all kinds of supply chain problems and the like, thanks to the pandemic, but this annoys me. It especially annoys me because, according to the tracking information, the books have left the carrier facility. It seems to me that unless someone is walking the books from a northern state to Florida it shouldn’t take nearly a month.
My past experience with Amazon is they give you the worst-case scenario date and your items (usually) arrive before the stated day. So I could still see these books before the end of the month. I’m hoping so at least.
There is a problem with all these packages arriving at my house. The packages are often contained in boxes. Boxes that are in good condition. Boxes that might make you think, “Maybe I should hang on to this in case I need it down the line.”
This is dangerous thinking. Trust me, you do not want to live in a sea of cardboard. It may take some intestinal fortitude, but unless you can find a use for that box 3.4 seconds after you’ve emptied it you should break it down and give it over to be recycled.
I speak from sad experience. I currently have several empty boxes in my office (which looks like a tornado hit it) that need to be booted out and recycled. And I intend to do it – or beg Don to. Currently they sit on the floor taking space some other clutter could be using. So, yes, I need to practice what I preach.
Not all packages bring good things. I ran across a story about a New Yorker who got a surprise package. When they opened it, they discovered it was a box of live reptiles.
I am not kidding. According to the article I read at www.huffpost.com, the Port Chester Police Department announced that the lizards and iguanas had been sent to the wrong address. The people who opened the box were, according to police, “quite startled” when they opened the box.
I wonder if that’s a polite way of saying that screaming was involved? Because if I had opened that box, there would definitely have been screaming. And maybe some running.
Anyway, the reptiles were picked up by a volunteer group called Animal Nation, who posted that live animals being sent to the wrong address happened “all too often” and called on the end of “sale and mail” of living creatures.
I’m stuck on the comment that this happens “all too often.” Just how often do live animals get shipped to the wrong address? And what kind of animals are we talking about? Lizards for sure, but what else might be lurking in my mailbox?
I don’t think Amazon ships live animals, so when my package arrives it will probably be safe to open. Let’s hope the box isn’t so nice I keep it.