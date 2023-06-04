June’s Tourism Talk column is provided by Jon Schmieder. Jon is the founder of the Huddle Up Group LLC, a sports industry consulting company that has assisted the Highlands County Tourist Development Council (TDC) with expanding the county’s sports tourism initiatives. Schmieder has 25 years of experience in leading sports tourism and events organizations through strategic growth and increased community collaboration. The Huddle Up Group recently completed the tourism portion of the TDC’s Tourism & Recreation Facility Study, which is available on the TDC’s website, VisitSebring.com/About.

Over the past 11 years, our team at the Huddle Up Group has worked with over 350 destinations across the United States. Most often we are tasked with developing a long-range strategic plan to attract more visitors to a community through sports. This is most often done through hosting competitions and tournaments at the amateur level, which requires a large amount of attention and analysis of the area’s sports venues. Facilities are key to attracting and retaining top-tier events that drive economic impact and overnight hotel stays to a destination.

Recommended for you